Realme GT 2 Pro, Android 13 arrives in Italy: images and news list

Realme GT 2 Pro gets Realme UI 4.0 with Android 13 also in Italy. We received the update in the smartphone that we have in the newsroom through the build RMX3301_11_C.08 over 5GB. Many, but compatible with the tenor of the novelties well described by the changelog, which the most attentive will notice are very similar to the one that accompanies OxygenOS 13 on OnePlus smartphones.

Surprising up to a certain point, because there is notoriously a close bond between Realme and OnePlus: both, with Oppo, are part of the BBK Electronics group. The news of the Realme UI 4.0 can be found illustrated in the article that we created at the time of the announcement by the company, which moved quickly in starting the rollouts after the usual presentations. The first smartphone to receive Realme UI 4.0 with Android 13 it is Realme GT 2 Pro, which – had been promised – together with GT Neo 3 and 3T, and Realme 9 Pro +, 9 Pro and 9i 5G would have received it by the end of December. Too bad only for the patches that are not very recent, they are those of October.

In this article the official rollout calendar. We leave you with some screenshots of the new software environment, then the complete changelog that accompanies the Realme UI 4.0 for Realme GT 2 Pro.

ANDROID 13 ON REALME GT 2 PRO – THE NEWS LIST

Aquamorphic Introduced the colors of the Aquamorphic Design theme for better visual comfort Applying Aquamorphic Design to animations, to make them look more natural Added Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadows simulating the position of the Sun and Moon World clock widget available for Home screen to get time in different time zones New for Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with new function that recognizes habits, complex gestures and provides optimized interactions Optimized UI layers for a cleaner, sharper visual experience Introducing “real” physical movements to animations to feel more natural Dynamic layouts to fit different screen sizes Optimized the structure of the widgets so that information can be found easier and faster Optimization of fonts to increase readability Optimized system icons with the latest color schemes to make them easier to recognize Enhanced feature illustrations with new multicultural and inclusive elements

Efficiency Introduction of large folders on the home screen Introduction of controls for media playback and optimization of the experience in the Quick Settings New markup tools for editing screenshots Tools to add widgets to the Home Introducing Sidebar Toolbox: You can open a floating window on apps to streamline your operations Shelf optimization: a swipe down on Home opens Shelf by default

Personalization Optimization of Bitmoji (avatars, ed) to have more animations for the Always on Display Enhanced Insight Always on Display: New settings for a more customizable Always on Optimization of Portait Silhouette Always on Display: New editing tools and colors

Security and privacy Automatic pixelization for chat screenshots: the system automatically identifies and “obscures” the profile pictures and names of those who write in the chat to protect privacy Optimized private vault: Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files

Digital Health and Wellbeing Added Kid Space, which introduces limits on phone use, ambient light reminders, and eye protection features

Gaming Updates to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize frame rate and balance performance and power consumption.



Realme GT 2 Pro is available online from Phoneshock at 509 euros or from Amazon Marketplace at 579 euros. The value for money is exceptional and is one of the best devices in this price range. To see the other 39 offers click here. (updated December 19, 2022, 3.40 pm)