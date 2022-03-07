Realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 arrive in Europe: Prices and availability

Realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 arrive in Europe: as it had already promised in the past, the Chinese company founded by Oppo made it official during the MWC 2022 in Barcelona (Follow our continuous Live Blog from the fair!). Sales will begin on March 8; the promotional launch price of GT 2 Pro will start from 649 €, while for GT2 from 449 €. The points in common are many, as we will see; here are all the official details.

REALME GT 2 PRO

For Realme it is “the most premium flagship ever”, citing the marketing material of the company itself: according to the company’s calculations it will be the first smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Europe, and the first with a screen (trade name “Super Reality Display “) flat moved by LTPO 2.0 technology, with variable refresh between 1 and 120 Hz. DisplayMate certified A +.

Realme also says that GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone that uses biopolymers for the rear shell. More precisely, it is LNP ELCRIN, a material developed by the Saudi company SABIC, which uses different percentages of bio-based materials (for example from waste or biomass residues that cannot otherwise be used) guaranteeing the same properties as fossil alternatives. Realme promises a reduction in CO2 emissions of 2 kg for every kg of material produced. The smartphone was designed in collaboration with the famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa – it is such an important detail that there is his signature on the back of the body, at least in two of the four color variants available.

The list of firsts also continues in the photographic sector: the smartphone uses the first ultra-wide-angle camera with 150 ° of field, which in turn guarantees the first fish-eye mode in a smartphone. The main cam is instead one 50 MP with Sony IMX766 sensor and optical stabilization; a 2 MP macro completes the triptych.

display : 6.7 “AMOLED LTPO 2.0 (Samsung E4) QHD + resolution (3,216 x 1,440 pixels) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space Brightness 1,400 nits (peak) MEMC Variable refresh from 1 to 120 Hz Touch sampling rate up to 1,000 MHz

: SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory : RAM : 8 or 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM Archiving : 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1

: camera : front 32 MP triple rear: main 50 MP with IMX766 sensor, OIS, PDAF 50MP (Samsung JN1), ultra wide angle lens, 150 degree viewing angle 2MP, 40x macro

: battery : 5,000mAh, support 65W fast charging

: 5,000mAh, support 65W fast charging safety : fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen connectivity : 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo

: 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo audio : Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers

: Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers dimensions and weight : 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm, 189 grams

: 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm, 189 grams operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 user interface

Realme GT 2 is basically the same smartphone, at least from an aesthetic point of view, but with some disclaimer in specifications. Instead of S8G1 we find for example Snapdragon 888, while the display is AMOLED without LTPO (the maximum refresh is still 120 Hz), the resolution drops to FHD 1080p, instead of Gorilla Glass Victus there is the 5 and the peak brightness is 1,300 nit. The fisheye ultra-wide-angle camera also disappears; in its place always an ultra-wide but 8 MP. Summarizing by points

display : Corning Gorilla Glass 5 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space Brightness 1300 nits (peak) Refresh 120 Hz FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels) 6.62 “AMOLED (Samsung E4)

: SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 memory : RAM : 8 or 12 GB Archiving : 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: camera : front: 16 MP triple rear: main 50 MP with IMX766 sensor, OIS 8 MP, ultra wide-angle lens, f / 2.2 aperture 2 MP, macro

: battery : 5,000mAh, support 65W fast charging

: 5,000mAh, support 65W fast charging safety : fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen connectivity and audio : 5G NR, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers

: 5G NR, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers dimensions and weight : GT2 Pro : 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm, 189 grams GT2 : 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm, 199 grams

: operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 user interface

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY ITALY

For now we have precise details only for Realme GT 2 Pro; it seems that in our part only the cuts of 128 and 256 GB of internal storage will arrive, while the most prestigious 512 GB seen in China is absent. As we reported at the beginning of the article, the promotional price for the basic cut (8 + 128 GB) is € 649, while for the more generous (12 + 256 GB) it will be necessary to add € 100. Once the promotional period is over, prices will increase by € 100. Schematic (we will update as soon as we know more about GT 2 standard):

