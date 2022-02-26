MobileAndroid

Realme GT 2 Pro among the first to get Google’s Performance Class 12

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Although Realme GT 2 Pro has been official for over a month, there is still more to discover about it. And the opportunity comes from the same company, which in the recent press release in which it confirms the presence of GT 2 Pro among the products that will be discussed at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, ​​has revealed that the smartphone will arrive in Europe as a device of Performance Class 12the classification introduced by Google together with Android 12.

In October, Google released theAndroid Compatibility Definition Document or CDDin which the Performance Classes were defined with the aim of providing developers with a tool for identify the overall performance of a device at a glance, so as to make the necessary changes to the applications. At the same time, Google specified the minimum requirements for entry into the Performance Classes.

REALME GT 2 PRO EASILY IN THE PERFORMANCE CLASS 12

Read:

Stadia llega a Chromecast con Google TV y más dispositivos con Android TV

Specifically, the class 12the one in which Realme GT Pro 2 will fall, provides that the device in question has at least:

  • 6 GB of RAM
  • 400 pixels per inch (the pixel density of the screen) and Full HD / 1080p resolution
  • memories from:
    • 120 MB / s in sequential write
    • 250 MB / s in sequential reading
    • 10 MB / s in random write
    • 40 MB / s in random reading
  • a 12 megapixel rear camera capable of recording video in 4K at 30 fps
  • a 4 megapixel front camera capable of recording in 1080p at 30 fps

Realme GT 2 Pro falls smoothly within these parameters, having a QHD + display, at least 8 GB of RAM and cameras well above the minimum for resolution. However the smartphone will be among the first to obtain certification from Google. Together with Realme GT 2 Pro for Europe, the company has already announced that it will bring the technology for the fastest fast charging in the world: it is almost impossible, however, that it is part of the smartphone’s equipment, being already official in China with the 65 watt Dart Charge.

Previous articleWhatsApp, news for vowels (and more): sound waves enter bubbles for everyone
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Realme GT 2 Pro among the first to get Google’s Performance Class 12

Although Realme GT 2 Pro has been official for over a month, there is still more to discover...
Android

WhatsApp, news for vowels (and more): sound waves enter bubbles for everyone

THE voice messages they are increasingly becoming a crucial tool of modern communication. Large smartphones, uncomfortable keyboards, busy...
Android

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100 Plus are getting closer and closer

Qualcomm is already testing next-generation wearable chips, or the Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100 Plus: the current ones,...
Android

Realme Pad becomes Mini: specifications and first renderings of the new tablet

  After launching his first Tablet also in Italy at the end of 2021, it seems that Realme is...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.