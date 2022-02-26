Realme GT 2 Pro among the first to get Google’s Performance Class 12

Although Realme GT 2 Pro has been official for over a month, there is still more to discover about it. And the opportunity comes from the same company, which in the recent press release in which it confirms the presence of GT 2 Pro among the products that will be discussed at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, ​​has revealed that the smartphone will arrive in Europe as a device of Performance Class 12the classification introduced by Google together with Android 12.

In October, Google released theAndroid Compatibility Definition Document or CDDin which the Performance Classes were defined with the aim of providing developers with a tool for identify the overall performance of a device at a glance, so as to make the necessary changes to the applications. At the same time, Google specified the minimum requirements for entry into the Performance Classes.

REALME GT 2 PRO EASILY IN THE PERFORMANCE CLASS 12

Specifically, the class 12the one in which Realme GT Pro 2 will fall, provides that the device in question has at least :

6 GB of RAM

400 pixels per inch (the pixel density of the screen) and Full HD / 1080p resolution

memories from: 120 MB / s in sequential write 250 MB / s in sequential reading 10 MB / s in random write 40 MB / s in random reading

a 12 megapixel rear camera capable of recording video in 4K at 30 fps

a 4 megapixel front camera capable of recording in 1080p at 30 fps

Realme GT 2 Pro falls smoothly within these parameters, having a QHD + display, at least 8 GB of RAM and cameras well above the minimum for resolution. However the smartphone will be among the first to obtain certification from Google. Together with Realme GT 2 Pro for Europe, the company has already announced that it will bring the technology for the fastest fast charging in the world: it is almost impossible, however, that it is part of the smartphone’s equipment, being already official in China with the 65 watt Dart Charge.