Realme GT 2 official: there is also the Pro, soon available in Europe

Realme has launched its new line of top-of-the-range smartphones in the Chinese market, as announced: Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are destined to occupy the upper part of the manufacturer’s catalog and are immediately available for purchase in China. But there is immediately good news for European users: the Company announces that the marketing of the GT 2 Pro is also planned in our continent: will arrive shortly, underline in the official note:

Since China and Europe are the two main markets of Realme’s new “go premium” marketing strategy in 2022, the smartphone will soon debut in our continent as well. The Realme GT 2 series will allow the brand to enter the high-end device market and for this reason the devices of this family represent a big step forward for the company that will continue to bring new innovative and design products to millions of users in Worldwide.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

DESIGN AND POWER

Realme has paid particular attention to the care of aesthetics and of construction of its new smartphones, obviously trying to satisfy the tastes of European users as well. The design of the Realme GT 2 line comes from the collaboration with the well-known designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme GT 2 Pro (in Master Edition version) is also the first smartphone with biopolymer design, thanks to which it is possible to reduce the ecological footprint by 35.5%. The result is a device that came to light at the end of a 12-month development period during which 63 prototypes were created. Construction therefore particularly accurate and made with a 0.1mm laser engraving process. The smartphone is available in four colors Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

The hardware platform is first of all the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (integrated in the Pro version) while the standard model is ” satisfied ” with the Snapdragon 888. To keep the heat at bay, a large dissipation chamber (a good 36,761 mm²) which promises to reduce the temperature by 3 degrees celsius. The cooling area is made with a 9-layer structure, with a stainless steel surface of 4.129mm².

Another strong point is the display which in the case of the Pro version boasts respectable features, so much so that it earns it Display Mate’s A + rating:

flat screen, AMOLED, 2K resolution and LPTO 2.0 technology

Gorilla Glass Victus glass

10bit display with a color recognition value (JNCD) of 0.5

contrast ratio up to 5,000,000: 1

HDR10 certification

Thanks to LPTO 2.0 technology, the Pro’s screen supports an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, thus combining excellent fluidity with energy efficiency.

equally well-kept camera compartment: in the Pro there is a triple rear module comprising a 50MP main lens (IMX766) combined with the PDAF focusing system and optical stabilizer. Also noteworthy is the ultra-wide-angle module with a 50MP sensor combined with ultra-wide-angle optics with a 150 ° viewing angle and the ability to take pictures in fish-eye mode (the company emphasizes that it is a first in the smartphone field). Macro optics with 40X magnification closes the picture. To conclude the picture of the main characteristics, a: in the Pro there is a triple rear module comprising a 50MP main lens (IMX766) combined with the PDAF focusing system and optical stabilizer. Also noteworthy is the ultra-wide-angle module with a 50MP sensor combined with ultra-wide-angle optics with a 150 ° viewing angle and the ability to take pictures in fish-eye mode (the company emphasizes that it is a first in the smartphone field). Macro optics with 40X magnification closes the picture.

The two models share some of the technical features, including design and capabilities of the battery equal to 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging at 65W. For detailed specifications, refer to the section below.

display : GT2 Pro : 6.7 “AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E4) QHD + (3,216 x 1,440 pixels) 120Hz, touch sampling rate 1000MHz MEMC 1400 nits (peak) 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space Corning Gorilla Glass Victus GT2 : 6.62 “AMOLED FHD + (2,400 x 1080 pixels) 120Hz, touch sampling rate 1300 nits (peak) 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space Corning Gorilla Glass 5

: SoC : GT2 Pro : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GT2 : Snapdragon 888

: memory : GT2 Pro : 8 / 12GB of LPPDR5m RAM, 128/256 / 512GB UFS 3.1 GT2 : 8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: camera : GT2 Pro : triple rear: main 50MP with IMX766 sensor, OIS, PDAF 50MP (Samsung JN1), ultra wide angle lens, 150 degree viewing angle 2MP, macro front 32MP GT2 : triple rear: main 50MP with IMX766 sensor, OIS 8MP, ultra wide-angle lens, f / 2.2 aperture 2MP, macro front: 16MP

: battery : 5,000mAh, support 65W fast charging

: 5,000mAh, support 65W fast charging safety : fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen connectivity and audio : 5G NR, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers

: 5G NR, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers dimensions and weight : GT2 Pro : 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm, 189 grams GT2 : 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm, 199 grams

: operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 user interface

