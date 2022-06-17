Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition ready to debut? Here are the technical specifications

Realme GT 2 Master Edition is coming: leaker Yogesh Brar is sure of it, who has posted on Twitter what he believes are the main technical characteristics of the smartphone. It would be a special edition of the GT 2 arrived in Europe at the end of February together with the Pro variant, and would go alongside another Master Edition, this time dedicated to the first Realme GT which dates back to last summer.

Therefore, the second generation is preparing to make its debut on the market which, apparently, will be a real top of the range based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform. The presence of an FHD + display from 6.7 inches AMOLED with dynamic refresh rate from 1 to 120Hzup to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging at 100WAndroid 12 as operating system (with Realme UI 3.0) and a photographic compartment consisting of a 16MP front cam and three rear ones, two 50MP (main and ultra wide angle) and a 2MP (macro). Summing up:

EXPECTED TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: AMOLED 6.7 “FHD +, 120Hz

AMOLED 6.7 “FHD +, 120Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128 / 256GB internal UFS 3.1

OS: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 cameras: front: 16MP S5K3P9 rear: 50MP main Sony IMX766, OIS 50MP ultra wide angle 2MP macro

battery: 5,000mAh with 100W charging

It would therefore be a important step forward compared to the previous Master Edition, based on Snapdragon 778G platform and equipped with 6.43 “display, 4.300mAh battery with 65W charging, 32MP front camera and three 64 + 8 + 2MP rear cameras (main, ultra wide angle, macro Realme GT 2, on the other hand, offers a 6.62 “display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5.000mAh battery and a photographic compartment composed of a 16MP front and three 50 + 8 + 2 on the back (always main, ultra wide angle and macro).

Unfortunately we have no references in the design of the product which, however, we suppose can resume the lines of the previous Master Edition (opening photo). The debut is expected for this summer.

