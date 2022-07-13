HomeMobileAndroidRealme GT 2 Master Explorer, among the various advances also the LPDDR5X...

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer, among the various advances also the LPDDR5X RAM

The moment of therefore for Realme GT 2 Master Explorer it’s officially close. In recent days it was revealed on Weibo that the smartphone will be official in China on 12 July (the same day as Nothing Phone (1)), and a few hours later the company offered in advance several of the technical features that will differentiate Master Explorer from the “standard” Realme GT 2 and Pro, which arrived in Europe at the end of February .

Judging by the different teasers distributed by Realme, GT 2 Master Explorer shouldn’t be a cheap smartphone, in absolute value. There are still no assumptions about the price, but the characteristics anticipated by the company are important and they suggest that it will not come away with a few coins. Among all the presence of RAM type LPDDR5X memorieswhich in addition to a sure performance boost compared to the already advanced LPDDR5 will guarantee, according to the company, an energy saving of 20%.

Realme GT 2 75.8 x 162.9 x 8.6 mm
6.62 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Realme GT 2 Pro 74.7 x 163.2 x 8.18 mm
6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px

 

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer, however, would end up being the first smartphone to be able to boast LPDDR5X memories. Among the companies involved in this technology is Samsung, which announced its in November last year with a speed in data processing. up to 8.5 gigabits per second, over 1.3 times better than the 6.4 Gbps guaranteed by LPDDR5. Samsung also talked about the eldest efficiency of the manufacturing process at 14 nanometers, a + 20% – he said – which corresponds to Realme’s data.

In the other posts on Weibo, Realme has enriched the narration on GT 2 Master Explorer by anticipating the presence of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, whose hot spirits will be kept at bay by a cooling system with a vapor chamber, a series of details on the screen and other aspects that we summarize briefly below. The design is another of the elements on which a lot of focus has been placed: it has been embellished by the hand of “well-known designer” Jae Jung, who together with the men of Realme contributed to translating the exclusivity of the product into lines and materials.

Google will stop allowing access to very old Android phones

It is likely – if only because it has already happened in the past – that Realme will return to the characteristics of GT 2 Master Explorer again before launch. We will keep you informed.

REALME GT 2 MASTER EXPLORER – THE KEY POINTS ALREADY KNOWN

  • display: 10-bit, 1.07 billion colors and 120 Hz with HDR10 + support, dimmable on 16,000 levels (it will almost certainly be an OLED)
    • “chin”, ie lower frame, 2.37 mm thick
  • chip: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with 4,811mm2 vapor chamber cooling
  • memories: LPDDR5X type RAM, UFS 3.1 storage
  • construction: aeronautical aluminum frame with matte texture, back also in imitation leather

