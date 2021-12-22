Realme GT 2, here we are: announcement on January 4th. Pictures and three variants provided

Realme GT 2 Pro it could, indeed should, be the third Android smartphone to reveal itself with the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The first it was in fact Motorola Edge X30, while Xiaomi 12 will follow which – it is already official – will be announced on December 28th in China. GT 2 Pro it will probably be characterized by top technical specifications and a list price that, inevitably, will reach heights never reached before by the brand.

Unless some competitor enters the Cesarini area, Realme GT 2 Pro will therefore be the third smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The company has announced that the presentation will be held on Tuesday 4 January 2022 at 7:30 pm in China, 12:30 pm in Italy, and that is, curiously, just a week after Xiaomi 12. The two smartphones could have more than a few elements in common in addition to the American chip, and therefore the competition it would move from the front of those who arrive first on the market to the market itself, to the sound of numbers.

After setting January 4, 2022 as the day of the presentation of Realme GT 2 Pro, the company used Weibo to publish content, most of which underline what was anticipated on the account of the next top of the range during the Innovation Forward event. The satisfaction of fans will be important for both products, not only of the Chinese ones who will be able to get their hands on the two before others, but also of those of other regions, if only because Xiaomi is a global reality while Realme, very young, enjoys of a growing fan base in the Old Continent.

FIRST OFFICIAL IMAGES

Vogue Italy has published the first images project officers Realme. The smartphone appears significantly different from its previous appearance in the render distributed by OnLeaks, but the same informant intervened on Twitter to clarify the contours of the story. The one that looks a lot like Google’s Nexus 6P would be one variant with more performing cameras – probably the Pro – while the images finished in the hands of Vogue would be related to Master Edition.

According to OnLeaks, therefore, Realme GT 2 will be a real range declined in three variants: the "standard", Master Edition and the Pro.

For the rest, the peculiarities of Realme GT 2 Pro anticipated by indiscretions. Here is what has been collected so far.

THE NOISE CIRCULATED SO FAR ON REALME GT 2 PRO

6.8-inch flat OLED display with WQHD + resolution at 120Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (official)

three rear cameras main 50 MP ultra wide 50 MP 8 MP telephoto lens (zoom unknown)

up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

32MP selfie camera

fast charging at 125 watts

Realme UI 3.0 user interface based on Android 12