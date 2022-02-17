MobileAndroid

Realme GT 2: appointment at the MWC for the international launch

It is a busy period for Realme: after today’s announcement of the arrival in the Italian market of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus (the latter already the subject of our review), the Chinese manufacturer is organizing to bring also another line of smartphones already presented in the motherland, namely Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro.

Both were launched in China in January and are about to arrive in the Old Continent as well. In the last few hours, the invitation print with whom Realme makes an appointment at the next edition of the Barcelona fair, explicitly citing the GT 2 range. The event is set for February 28th; the marketing could take place shortly after, but the timing will probably be communicated during the presentation.

The press invitation confirms the event of 28 February next to MWC 2022

The Huawei P40 Pro + arrives in Spain: official price and availability

If the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus are the maximum expression of Realme’s mid-range proposal, the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro smartphones are in relation to the high end equipping the Snapdragon 888 and 8 Gen 1 SoCs respectively. The technical characteristics – except for surprises for the international market – are already known, the most anticipated details are therefore the prices set for the European market. Just to have a benchmark, in China the proposed entry of the new line (Realme GT 2 in 8 / 128GB configuration) was launched at 2,699 yuan, about 376 euros (direct exchange, excluding taxes), while the more expensive model (GT 2 Pro 12 / 512GB) reaches 4,799 yuan, equal to about 669 euros (always direct exchange, excluding taxes).

Realme GT 2 75.8 x 162.9 x 8.6 mm
6.62 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Realme GT 2 Pro 74.7 x 163.2 x 8.18 mm
6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px

 

The renewal of the GT range comes about a year later: in 2021 Realme chose the showcase of the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai to anticipate the arrival of the product then presented on the following 4 March. This year the MWC wants to return to having a leading role in Europe, even if there are important defections among the companies that have chosen not to participate. Realme is obviously not one of them.

Realme GT 2: appointment at the MWC for the international launch

