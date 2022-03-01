MobileAndroid

Realme GT 2 and Pro, a rumor anticipates prices and colors in Europe

By: Abraham

Three days after the European launch event that Realme will hold at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the first concrete rumor about GT 2 series prices. The two smartphones have been official for more than a month in China, so the prices are technically already known. However, those that the company will apply in Europe are not, but an indiscretion from a retailer may have revealed in advance the European price lists of Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro.

  • Realme GT 2 8 + 128 GB: 539 euros
  • Realme GT 2 12 + 256 GB: 589 euros
  • Realme GT 2 Pro 12 + 256 GB: 789 euros

 

It could therefore be these i prices for the European market, but it cannot be excluded that they may be different in some markets (such as the Italian one, for example) due to higher taxation. In China, the “standard” Realme GT 2 is sold starting at around 380 euros (direct exchange yuan euros, excluding taxes), while the Pro variant for around 635 euros.

The rumor is doubly interesting because it also anticipates the colors from the Realme GT 2 series that the company should offer in our country. I’m three: Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black, with the latter not available for the 8 + 128GB GT 2. The certainties, however, will arrive in three days.

