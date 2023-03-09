5G News
Realme Flip and Fold: Brand CEO teases launch of new foldables

Realme Flip and Fold: Brand CEO teases launch of new foldables

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Realme Flip and Fold: Brand CEO teases launch of new foldables
realme flip and fold brand ceo teases launch of new.jpeg
realme CEO Madhav Sheth used his social media to tease the public about the launch of two foldable smartphones. In a post on Twitter, the executive was direct:

What do you want next… realme Flip or realme Fold?

The simple fact of mentioning the name of two categories of foldable smartphones has already aroused the public’s curiosity and also reinforced the rumors that the Chinese manufacturer is really planning to sell devices in the segment.

Currently, the market for folding smartphones is dominated by Samsung, but this could change as new manufacturers begin to bet on this segment.

In the case of realme, as it is focused on cost-effectiveness, everything indicates that the company can help popularize folding cell phones. In November 2022, vice president of realme China, Xu Qi, made it clear that the brand was preparing to sell a Fold device.

Of course, the final name of the devices will not really be Flip or Fold, since the company’s CEO only mentioned the names to show that the company has plans to operate in the two folding subcategories.

For now, realme does not officially comment on the matter. With that, we can only wait for the next steps of the Chinese brand and also the first rumors about the smartphones themselves.

Do you believe that realme has the potential to democratize foldables? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

