realme flies on the market: + 831% in sales of 5G smartphones!

Now consolidated as the sixth brand in the world behind Samsung . Apple , Xiaomi , vivo and Oppo, realme has managed to establish itself in key markets such as Europe , China and India. And now the focus is on the premium segment, with the recent launch of realme GT2 and GT2 Pro, which sanction the definitive consecration of the brand in the high end of the market.

realme has an investment plan for the next two years of 300 million dollars for the research and development of 5G products, and at the same time seven technological centers will be created around the world to encourage their diffusion on a global scale.

These are the words of Madhav Sheth, VP of realme International Business Group:

In Europe, in addition to the introduction of premium flagship smartphones, we are also bringing numerous technological surprises in the form of interesting concept phones, presented during interesting technology summits. We appreciate the value of our partnerships and will continue to extend our partnership with operators and distributors.

As for the other brands, in the third quarter of 2021 Oppo saw 5G smartphone sales growth of 165%, followed by I live (+ 147%), Xiaomi (+ 134%), Samsung (+ 70%) e Honor (+ 11%).