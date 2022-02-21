Realme fast charging will reach its maximum speed on February 28 on board the Realme GT 2 Pro

Fast charging is the feature associated with mobile phone batteries that has advanced the most in recent generations thanks, among other things, to the arrival of dual charge batteries. Manufacturers compete to see who goes further, charging their mobile phones in less time than others, and Realme is about to reach a new all-time high for the brand.

Realme has already officially announced that on February 28, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​it will give all the details about its next fast charging system. A system that will be incorporated into its most powerful family of phones in the hands of the Realme GT 2 Pro, which must become international and surpass its Chinese brother (66W), to make it charge to a maximum of 125W.

The international Realme GT 2 Pro will charge at 125W

On the eve of the celebration of the largest mobile telephony fair on the planet, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​manufacturers are taking positions and making room for us to see their latest advances. Realme has now officially announced that next february 28Monday, we will be able to attend his latest release and it will have to do with batteries.

The eastern company will present its new fast charging system in Barcelona, ​​a system that will allow Realme GT 2 Pro (international, China model to charge at 66W) and future Realme GT series models to charge at up to 125W. They have not specified specific details about it, but we already know, thanks to their compatriots and “relatives” from OPPO, that a 125W charge can charge a 4,000 mAh mobile in just 20 minutes.

OPPO had at the time that with its new 125W charge they could charge 41% of a 4,000 mAh battery in just 5 minutes, and that it would take them another 15 minutes to bring the same battery up to 100%. We’ll see what Realme tells us next Monday when it shows us its technology, although it shouldn’t differ too much from what OPPO already offered us in 2020.