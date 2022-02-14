Realme could announce fast charging at 150W at MWC

Realme has just announced its “Greater Than You See” event that will take place during MWC 2022 on February 28.

To do this, the brand has sent invitations and, it seems, could herald a new fast-charging technology.

The invitation shows a charging cable with the realme Dart Charge symbol.

Rumor has it that realme is working on phones with support for 80W and 150W super fast charging.

Realme currently has a 125W charging solution, but its flagships still use a 65W fast charging setup. Commercially we have only seen 120W in Xiaomi, iQOO, Vivo and OPPO.

According to leaks, realme might be using a cut-down version of OPPO’s 160W charging, which will also be unveiled at this year’s MWC.

Aside from the super fast charging setup, realme is expected to introduce its flagship GT 2 series for global markets.