Realme Care + arrives in Italy: we protect the smartphone from 2.99 euros per month

Realme Care + is the new program for the protection of the brand’s smartphones dedicated to European customers.

The service is available in Italy Spain, France, Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic at a cost that starts at 2.99 euros per month. Registration on the official realme.com website must be made within 30 days of purchasing the product.

These are the words of realme Europa CEO Francis Wong:

Our customers are the priority for realme and we always put their experience first, this is the key to the success we have built. We now want to strengthen this relationship even further with the realme Care + program, a service that allows users to extend the lifespan of their products.

WHAT IT INCLUDES AND HOW MUCH IT COST

The realme Care + program has two different plans lasting two years each for realme devices purchased online or offline (Realme 10 included, fresh off the review, or the realme Pad that we still find super discounted in Black Friday style):

Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD): coverage against accidental front damage (e.g. broken screen) and rear and liquid damage for a maximum of twice a year;

coverage against accidental front damage (e.g. broken screen) and rear and liquid damage for a maximum of twice a year; Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD) + Theft Protection: damage coverage + device theft protection.

The subscription starts from 2.99 euros per month / 29 euros per year up to 69 euros per year: the value changes depending on the insured device. All realme smartphones are covered, even when abroad.

The company finally points out that all the components used for the repair are originals and that collection and delivery directly at home are completely free. Realme 10 is available online from Unieuro a 249 euros. (updated November 12, 2022, 4:25 am)