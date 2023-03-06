5G News
Realme C55 is shown in the first renderings: the launch is near

Realme C55 is shown in the first renderings: the launch is near

By Abraham
realme c55 is shown in the first renderings: the launch
realme c55 is shown in the first renderings: the launch
Relame is preparing to launch a new mid-range smartphone and the product in question should be next Realm C55expected to be presented in the Indonesian and Indian markets scheduled for March 7th.

At the moment there are no rumors about its international debut, however it is an interesting smartphone as it seems to be the first to adopt the software solution designed by Realme for emulate Apple’s Dynamic Island. This, we recall, will mainly allow you to obtain information about recharging your smartphone and managing notifications, but it will be very unlikely that it will be able to offer something similar to Live Activities.

In any case, today we are talking about Realme C55 because of the publication of his first renders, thanks to which we can take a sneak peek at the next mid-range base. As we can see from the proposed images, Realme C55 will offer a very traditional design after all, with a dual rear camera enclosed in two circles and a front hole for the front camera, around which the software solution we talked about should develop.

As for the specifications, the smartphone will offer a display from 6.52″ FHD+ at 90Hz LCD typeassisted by a chip MediaTek Helio G88, 4/8GB of memory RAM, 64/128/256GB of internal memory – probably expandable -, battery from 5,000mAh with support for fast charging a 33W and stock Android 13.

There are no precise details regarding the front camera, but the rear compartment offers a setup with a main cam from 64 MegaPixels and a secondary one from 2MP (to understand if it will be the usual macro or the depth sensor), so also in this case we do not expect anything special. It will be interesting to understand the price chosen by Realme for the latest exponent of the C range, but we will only find out about this on March 7th.

