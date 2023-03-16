Realme C55 arrives in Italy: the launch event in Milan on March 22nd

- Advertisement -

The announcement of the global version of the realme C55 has an official date. As anticipated last week by Francis Wong, the CEO of the European branch of realme, the latest addition to the Chinese manufacturer’s C Series will be presented on March 22nd. The launch event will be held in Milan.

The objective of the realme C Series, according to what Wong said, is to be “Champion of the Industry” offering “features that go beyond expectations and democratize distinctive features to enhance the user experience”. Reading the technical data sheet of this C55 the conditions are there, it remains to find out the price to which it will be proposed in Italy. is currently on sale in Indonesia at a price of 2,999,000 rupees (about 182 euros) in 8GB/256GB version.

A LOW-END DEVICE

realme C55 is equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD display and a 64M rear cameraP with 0.7μm pixels and an optical format of 1/2″, basically it has the same sensor used on realme GT Master Edition.

The processor is a MediaTek Helio G88 at 12nm (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPU) supported by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (dynamic up to 16GB) and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 type storage space. realme C55 is natively based on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 interface.

The “mini capsule” of the Realme C55

The realme C55 is also the first of the Chinese company to use the “Mini Capsule”a sort of “Dynamic Island” by Apple that intelligently extends to the right and left of the 8MP camera, offering a series of information on the state of charge, data usage, steps and distance traveled during the day and more.

DATA SHEET

6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, up to 680 nits brightness

MediaTek Helio G88 12nm Octa Core Processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPU) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano+nano+microSD)

OS: Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

Cameras: 64MP rear, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash 8MP front

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions: 165.6×75.9×7.89mm; Weight: 189.5g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging