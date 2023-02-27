Realme C55 appears in unboxing video after going through Geekbench with Helio G85

Update (02/27/2023) – MR

Realme will introduce a new device from the C line in the coming weeks, the Realme C55. Previously, it appeared in the Geekbench database with the Helio G85 chipset after receiving several certifications. Now, tipster Paras Guglani claims the handset will launch in March. In addition, the Complete Cellular YouTube channel published an unboxing of the device, bringing new specifications and its design.

The Realme C55 has a front panel with a centralized hole-punch camera, while the rear is inspired by the design of the Realme 10, bringing two sensors separated in circular blocks. Looking carefully, you can see a different finish on the rectangular part around the cameras. In the specifications, the cell phone should have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will come with MediaTek's Helio G88 eight-core processor with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage emmc 5.1. For power, there's a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

In cameras, the Realme C55 will have a dual module with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front sensor is expected. As for the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13 under the Realme UI 4.0 interface.

Update (02/24/2023) – MR

Realme C55 is listed on Geekbench with Helio G85 after multiple certifications

Realme will launch a new cell phone from the C line in the coming weeks, the Realme C55. It may be the first cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer with the feature called “Mini Capsule”, the version of Apple’s Dynamic Island present in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The numbering device RMX3710 has been certified by several regulatory bodies such as NBTC, BIS and FCC. Now, it has been listed on Geekbench’s database, revealing some key specs.

The Realme C55 appeared on the Geekbench 5 benchmarking platform and scored 376 points in the single-core test and 1,463 in the multi-core test. The listing confirms the presence of an eight-core processor with numbering MT6769V/CZ and maximum frequency of 2 GHz. Based on this information, it is safe to say that the device will be equipped with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset. The listing on Geekbench 5 also confirms the presence of 8 GB of RAM. On the operating system, it will have Android 13 under the Realme UI interface.

For power, the FCC certification revealed a 4,880 mAh battery unit numbered BLP875 and support for 33W charging. Unfortunately, these are the only known specifications of the device. However, with its launch approaching, certifications and leaks should take place in the coming weeks, bringing even more details about the Realme C55. Recently, the device had an image leaked by the informant OnLeaks.

Original text – 01/02/2023

Realme C55 receives multiple certifications and launch will take place soon

A few months ago, Realme launched the Realme C33 handset. Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer seems to be preparing the announcement of another cell phone from the C line: the Realme C55. The device has been listed on various certification websites such as NBTC, Bureau of Indian Standard, FCC and EEC with numbering RMX3710, revealing some of its specifications, in addition to indicating that the Realme C55 is close to being made official.

The Realme C55 had its trade name disclosed in the NBTC certification, while the FCC revealed a 4,880 mAh battery unit, numbered BLP875. The listing also hints at support for 33W fast charging, marking the first time a Realme C-line handset would bring the feature. In addition to the information disclosed in the certification, there are no more details about the specifications of the Realme C55 and no forecast for it to be released. With more listings in the coming days, your settings will gradually leak out, bringing your complete listing.