Realme C33 official in India: cheap with a glitter effect for all budgets

Published on

By Abraham
Among the novelties presented today by Realme there is also C33 smartphone economic currently proposed on the Indian market but which like its predecessors Realme C30, C31 and C35 could soon appear in our parts as well. The new device actually takes up the lines of the models just mentioned and offers two rear cameras: one more than C30 and one less than C31 and C35.

It is proposed in the colors Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold with glitter effect in 3 / 32GB and 4 / 64GB configurations. Frontally the display from 6.5 inches it is interrupted by a teardrop notch that houses the front camera from 5MPon the back instead the main cam is from 50MPthe secondary one is dedicated to portraits and depth effect (resolution unknown).

Under the body we find the Unisoc T612 processor octa-core made with 12nm production process, ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal memory (but the sale for the moment is limited to 32 and 64GB versions). There are two slots dedicated to the SIM, to which a third is added for the microSD up to 1TB. Realme C33 is compatible with 4G LTE networks, has a 5,000mAh with 10W charging and ha Android 12 as an operating system with realme UI S Edition customization.

REALME C33 – TECHNICAL SHEET

  • display: 6.5 “, 120Hz touch sampling, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio
  • processor: Unisoc T612 octa-core up to 1.82GHz | ARM Mali-G57 GPU
  • memory:
    • 3 / 5GB of LPDDR4X RAM
    • 32/64 / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal (expandable up to 1TB)
  • connectivity: 4G LTE, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, micro USB, GPS, Glonass, Galileo
  • dual SIM: yes, 3 slots (2x SIM + microSD)
  • OS: realme UI S Edition based on Android 12
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • audio: Dirac 3.0
  • cameras:
    • front: 5MP AI
    • rear:
      • 50MP main
      • secondary portrait camera
  • battery: 5,000mAh, 10W charging
  • dimensions and weight: 164,2×75,7×8,3mm for 187g
  • colors: Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea

PRICE

Realme C33 is offered on the Indian market at the following prices:

  • 3 / 32GB: INR 8,999, approx 113 euros
  • 4 / 64GB: 9,999 INR, approx 126 euros

