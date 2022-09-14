Realme C30s: with a 5,000 mAh battery, Android 12 Go and a fairly cheap price

We knew the Realme C30 a few months ago as one of Realme’s most interesting bets in the est range of smartphones. Today we are witnessing a new version of that terminal with the Realme .

This terminal has already been presented in India and, in the absence of knowing if it will reach our territory, we already know its characteristics. Yes indeed, has some unknowns that are still to be resolved, such as the processor model or the most specific details about its screen.

Realme C30s technical sheet

Realme C30s Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.5mm

186 grams Screen 6.5-inch HD+ LCD

16.7 million colors

60Hz refresh rate

Processor 8 core processor

CPU: ARM Cortex-A55, up to 1.6GHz

CPU: ARM Cortex-A55, up to 1.6GHz

Up to 1TB with microSD card Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 8MP Drums 5,000mAh

10W maximum load Software Realme UI Go Edition based on 12 Go connectivity 4G

Bluetooth 4.2

gps

3.5mm headphone jack

3.5mm headphone jack

MicroUSB Others Fingerprint sensor on the side

Includes 10W power adapter

Supports two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously Price From 94.49 euros to change

Sober design in two colors and modest in performance

Naked eye, we see a lot of similarity with the Realme C30 as far as design is concerned. Although in this case that aesthetic line that wrapped the device in a plastic material that emulated sheet metal materials is abandoned for a monochrome design in blue or black.

In the front we find a 6.5-inch IPS display that, despite being the protagonist of up to 88% of the front, is slightly diminished by a considerable lower bezel and by the selfie camera integrated in the upper part in drop format. Some details remain to be known, although it is known that it has a HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz (not to be confused with the 120 Hz touch sampling).

More mysteries entails 8 core processor. And it is that Realme has not commented on what exactly the processor model is, although it is intuited that it could be a Unisoc. In fact, looking at its CPU and GPU capabilities, it would not be surprising if it was the Unisoc T612 that the Realme C30 already has. To this is added a configuration of 2, 3 or 4 GB of RAM (although it is only sold in 2 and 4 GB). Also a 32 or 64 GB storage Expandable with microSD card up to 1TB.

One lime and one sand with the . Offers a 5,000mAh capacity that could well serve to withstand a whole day of use and even more. However, it suspends by not offering fast charging because it has a Micro-USB port which complicates it and makes its maximum charging power only 10W.

It is also discreet on cameras with a 5-megapixel lens for the front and a single 8-megapixel rear camera. As outstanding elements is the possibility of recording video with the rear of up to 1,080p at 30 frames per second.

As for software, carries an adapted version of Android 12 Go, Realme UI Go Edition. This is a customization layer for devices with a lower price range and that is different from the aforementioned C30, since it was based on Android 11.

Versions and prices of the Realme C30s

As we said, the device has been presented in India and will be available for purchase there from September 23. We do not have confirmation yet of your arrival in other countries such as Spainbut we can get an idea of ​​its possible price by converting the prices in the versions in which it is offered in the aforementioned territory:

Realme C30s 2/32GB: 7,499 rupees (94.49 euros to change)

7,499 rupees (94.49 euros to change) Realme C30s 4/64GB: 8,499 rupees (107.10 euros to change)

More information | Realme