Realme C30s receives first certifications and could be released soon

While the C30 model is officially sold in Europe, Realme has started to certify a new affordable smartphone in various regulatory agencies. We are talking about the future realme C30s.
This smartphone was found on Thailand’s NBTC database and also in the CEE, and its numbering is the RMX3690. The only detail that can be confirmed at the moment is the presence of support for two SIM chips.
The other specifications are not revealed by this type of certification, and most likely the NBTC will publish the full smartphone file over the next few days.
Here’s the first hint of the device’s existence:
For now, realme does not officially manifest itself on the first details of this cockroach. In any case, the realme C30s should be as affordable as its big brother that is already on the market.
So we should expect configurations with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, some Unisoc or MediaTek processor, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.
As is common in this type of smartphone, we can count on a MicroSD card slot, in addition to an improved rear camera with up to 13 MP. Finally, the battery can maintain itself at 5,000 mAh.
It is worth remembering that there are chances that realme will end up talking more about its upcoming releases at a big event that will be held next week.