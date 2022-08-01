Realme C30, the most affordable and youthful Realme mobile, already in Spain

There are entry-level models that can go unnoticed, and models that, due to their particular qualities, can attract attention, as is the case with the new C30, which aspires to be the most elegant model in this year’s entry rangea model quite in price and with sufficient capacities for regular useaimed at younger users.

We spoke at the time of this model, which From today it begins to be available through the official channels in Spain (PcComponentes, Carrefour, Alcampo, Media Markt, etc.) at the price of 139 euros in a single configuration of 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.expandable to 1TB via microSD cards.



An option that is obvious and within the reach of many pockets

Realme tells us that its new Realme C30 has a vertical stripe design of only 8.5mm, uniting a completely casual and futuristic-looking aesthetic, coming in three color options: Lake Blue, Bamboo Green and Denim Black, along with the comfort of being used in the hand, being the thinnest in its segment, weighing only 182 grams.

Despite this, it also houses a generous 5,000 mAh capacity battery with 10W fast charge support, which gives it greater autonomy.

The company trusts the power and performance in the Unisoc T612 processora 12nm octa-core processor capable of reaching a frequency of up to 1.82 GHz, being the company’s (Unigroup) most powerful processor in this segment (entry range).

Let us also remember that it has a 6.5″ HD+ LCD screen, it has an 8 MP rear camera powered by Artificial Intelligence functions, and also a front camera in a notch bringing a 5MP sensor.

It is compatible with 4G-LTE networks, WiFi 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0, and even has a physical jack for headphones. As for system, it houses Android 11 under the Realme UI R Edition customization layer.

