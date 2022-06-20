Realme C30: new ultra-cheap mobile with great battery and youthful design

After presenting two new models of its GT family in the global market, the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3T, now it is the turn of the C range, which includes the company’s most affordable phones China. In Spain, for example, we have several models ranging from the Realme C11, for only 99 euros, to the Realme C35, for 189 euros.

The last member to reach it is the new Realme C30, an entry-level phone that, due to price and features, occupies one of the lowest steps in the catalog from Realme. Among other features, it has a Unisoc processor, a single rear camera and the Realme UI Go Edition operating system based on Android 11. Of course, for less than 100 euros to change.

Realme C30 technical sheet

REALME C30 Screen LCD 6.5 inches

HD+ resolution Processor Unisoc T612 RAM 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X Storage 32GB UFS 2.2 + Micro SD up to 1TB Rear camera There is already a date for Apple’s WWDC 2022, what news to expect? 8MP f/2.0 Frontal camera 5MP f/2.2, FF Drums 5,000mAh (charging 10W) Operating system Realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11 connectivity Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB, 3.5mm jack Dimensions and weight 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5mm

182g Price Qualcomm unveils the new Snapdragon 768G: the 5G SoC that looks at gaming From about 92 euros to change

The most basic in all sections

Realme has equipped this new model with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch where it is housed the front camera, 5 megapixels. The rear camera, meanwhile, has a single 8-megapixel sensor.

[mb_related_posts2]

Inside the Realme C30, we find the Unisoc T612 processor accompanied by up to 3 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs under Android 11 Go Edition with Realme UI interface and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging.

As for its connectivity, has Dual SIM 4G/LTE function, single band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, it has a MicroUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot with up to 1TB capacity. As we can see, some very, very basic specifications.

Price and versions of the Realme C30

The new Realme C30 has been officially presented and it will be there where it will go on sale in two colors (Lake Blue or Bamboo Green) and in two configurations depending on the RAM memory:

Realme C30 2GB/32GB : 7,499 rupees, which is equal to about 92 euros at the current exchange rate.

Realme C30 3GB/32GB: 8,299 rupees, which is equal to about 102 euros at the current exchange rate.

More information | Realme (India)