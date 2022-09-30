Realme C30 bets on distinctive design, good performance and lean Android | Analysis / Review

The realme C30 is the new bet of the Chinese brand in the Europeian market. It is a basic cell phone that arrived in Europe costing R$ 1,099 and comes to compete with the more affordable models from Samsung and Motorola. Basic cell phones don’t always stand out in , but until the C30 has its differentials. It has a flatter look, whether on the sides or back, and has a wave texture that improves the grip. It was launched in green, blue and black, all with metallic paint. The front is still reminiscent of older models with a drop notch. It only owes a biometric reader to have the complete basic experience. The screen has good colors and brightness level consistent with the segment. The panel doesn’t reach 60 Hz as in some basic ones from other brands, but it allows you to adjust the color tone for all tastes. The sound part could be better; the single speaker has below average power and distorts when maxed out.

It comes equipped with Unisoc T612 and brings Go to not penalize performance for having only 2 GB of RAM. The system ran well and was even faster than others with twice the memory in our speed test, but it would have done better if it had more RAM. What matters is that it runs popular apps and even more demanding games in medium or low quality. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts all day, but it is not impressive as we have seen in other cell phones of the brand. Charging time is not bad either, although it takes more than 2 hours to fully charge the battery. Most of the basics are still above that time. There's only one camera on the back that does the basics. It doesn't stand out in the segment, but it doesn't disappoint either. The front also has its limitations for selfies, while the camcorder only records in HD. The realme C30 may not be the best phone in the R$ 1,000 range, but it has a good set that will please those who don't care so much about the camera. To know all the details, just check out the full by the link below:

Realme C30 full review

- Advertisement - Launched in Europe in August 2022, the realme C30 arrived at a cost BRL 1,099but below you can find his offers: