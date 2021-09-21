realme C21Y: cell phone is launched in Peru and these are its characteristics

The company realme has decided to launch its new model in the range of entry to the Peruvian market: it is the realme C21Y , an accessible model but that offers the user attractive functions as well as a modern design.

“Realme has the firm intention that its fans from all segments, especially young people, benefit from technology in their day to day, whether to work, study or do business. That is why we offer our fans devices with the best value for money, such as our realme C21Y “mentioned Marco Barrantes, PR & Communications Manager of realme in Peru.

The new member of the portfolio realme It has a reliability certification granted by TÜV Rheinland, the global body of German origin in charge of carrying out demanding user tests based on young users.

In addition, realme C21Y Not only does it have security features such as a fast-reacting fingerprint sensor on the back of the equipment as well as facial recognition, but it also has a 13MP rear or main camera, capable of zooming up to 4 times and having a capable sensor to apply PDAF approach.

On the subject of the screen, the realme C21Y is a device that has a 6.5-inch HD + display that occupies almost 89.5% of the body of the equipment, you will have a superior immersive experience. It even has a 5000 mAh battery.

The terminal is already located in the main chains of the capital and can be purchased by locating the realme modules or through the ecommerce of each store in two colors: Cross Black and Cross Blue from 649 soles.

The realme Y21C has a double camera on the back, as well as a fast fingerprint reader. (Photo: realme)

DATA SHEET REALME C21Y: FEATURES AND PRICE