Realme Buds Q2s, new headphones with good sound and crazy price

The realme company is becoming one of those that should be taken into account, since its product range is now very wide and it has options for all pockets. Headphones just announced realme Buds Q2sa model that attacks the entry segment because it has a fairly tight price and, luckily, without sacrificing good features.

This is an accessory that allows excellent freedom, since they do not use any cables to connect between its elements and, neither, with the sound source. In this way, communication is carried out through Bluetooth. And this is very positive because it ensures remarkable compatibility with computers, tablets or smartphones (both iOS What Android). And, in what has to do with the design, it is striking that its weight is only 4.2 grams and that use silicone tips to achieve the best possible fit in the ear.

They are full of good features

Of those that are very positive is that its autonomy is spectacular. You won’t have to resort to a plug for anything less than 30 hours of typical use. This is achieved because its energy control is magnificent and, also, because they have a carrying case that includes a rechargeable battery that avoids having to use any recharging cable. As far as recharging is concerned, this is done through the use of USB, so its compatibility is excellent.

really

In what has to do with the sound, there are two details that are especially noteworthy. The first is that the controller included in each of the realme Buds Q2s headphones is 10 millimeters. This is a remarkable brand, as it ensures a fairly high volume and, at the same time, that you will not suffer from any distortion -even if you like techno music-. The second good detail in this section is that the frequency with which he is able to work ranges from 20 to 20,000 Hz, so it fits perfectly with all kinds of songs you want to listen to. Something that we think is interesting is that these headsets are compatible with the most used sound codecs, since they offer support with AAC and SBC. Come on, they don’t lack anything.

Can you buy the realme Buds Q2s now?

Well, on the manufacturer’s own website they are already available for a price of €29.99, so they are an excellent possibility (you can get them in black, green and white). By the way, if you have in mind to wear them when it rains or you do sports, you will not have any problem, since the realme Buds Q2s have IPX4 water protection. The truth is that it has all of them being quite cheap.

