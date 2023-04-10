Realme Buds Air 5 Pro has leaked design and could be released soon, says rumor

Apparently, the model should share the same “face” as the realme Buds Air 3, predecessor of the Air 5 Pro, but with noticeable improvements in the internal hardware. According to informants, the Chinese brand may introduce compatibility with active noise cancellation (ANC) and Dual Device multipoint connection.

realme should soon launch its new wireless headset Buds Air 5 Pro, a model that should be announced in the coming weeks with premium construction, known design and advanced specifications. Despite the lack of official information, the accessory gained a rendering that points to the in-ear format with a clean look.

The expectation is that the Buds Air 5 Pro will be made official soon in the Indian market, but there is still no prediction of when this could happen. Next Wednesday (12) realme should make the Narzo N55 official in India, an event that can be used by the manufacturer to also present the next generation of its headphones to the public.

For now, we still don’t know details about the drivers that should equip the device, connectivity that will be used and functions for users. In the case of Buds Air 3 Neo, there is Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC codec, IPX5 certification for water and sweat resistance, autonomy for up to 6h30 with a single charge and USB-C connector.

Check out the possible design below: