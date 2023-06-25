realme Buds Air 5: new wireless headphones leak in images with new design

- Advertisement -

After the launch of the realme Buds Air 5 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer seems to be preparing to announce a cheaper version of its new wireless headphones. This Saturday (24), an unidentified user of the brand’s community ended up letting slip the images of the supposed realme Buds Air 5. O equal leaks shared the images that reveal the new design of the accessories that will succeed the Buds Air 3. The main difference is the rod, which replaces the silver finish with a material that aligns with the color of the headphones. Check it out below:

As is customary among most Chinese manufacturers, the number "4" is avoided in the names of their products, since the pronunciation of the number in the country resembles "death". OPPO, for example, never launched a "Find X4" and skipped the numbering for the Find X5. - Advertisement - So far, only the white option has been released for the Buds Air 5, but it is possible that other shades will be announced by the brand. The Buds Air 3, for example, were released in two colors: white and blue. Later, realme introduced the Buds 3S and Buds 3 Neo lines, which added new design options to the lineup.

The specifications of the new headphones are still a mystery, but considering the datasheet of their predecessors, it is possible that the realme Buds Air 5 are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode and fast charging case. The release date and regions of availability have yet to be revealed. Parallel to this, realme confirmed the global launch of the Buds Air 5 Pro, its most advanced headphones, for the 10th of July. The expectation is that the accessories will be launched in the European market, but so far, there are no indications that the company intends to expand its audio portfolio in Europe.

