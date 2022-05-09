Realme announces Italian launch (with event) for two smartphones and a tablet

Realme announces the arrival in Europe and Italy of three interesting products. Realme 9, its 5G variant and Realme Pad Mini will be presented to fans within the middle of the month, specifically in exactly one week: the European event will be streamed on YouTube (link in SOURCE) at 13.00 Italian time Thursday 12 May.

No indiscretion, it is an official communication that also the Italian division of the brand in orbit Oppo has entrusted to its social channels. So no uncertainty: Realme 9, 9 5G and Pad Mini are about to arrive in Italy, now it’s done. Understandably, there is a lack of price clues, but they will almost certainly be greater than those practiced in Asia although, probably, they will not go up much:

Realme 9 in 6 + 128 GB configuration it has a starting price in India equivalent to about 220 euros

Realme Pad Mini in 4 + 64 GB Wi-Fi only configuration, it has a starting price in India equivalent to about 160 euros

QUICK EXCURSUS ON THE SPECIFICATIONS OF REALME 9, 9 5G AND PAD MINI

Realme 9 is an interesting product: despite the lack of 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 680 4G chip ensures adequate power, then there is a 6.4-inch and 90 Hz AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and a main rear camera from well 108 megapixels.

Realme 9 5G gets support at latest generation networks thanks to the 6 nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and has a similarly sized display (6.5 inches), identical refresh rate and resolution but is LCD type. However, it loses the 108 MP camera (the main rear is 48 MP).

Realme Pad Mini it is instead one of the cheapest compact tablets. On paper, the chip is not enthusiastic, which is a 2 GHz Unisoc T616 octa core unknown to most, but it balances with an 8.7-inch display, expandable memory, stereo audio, 6,400 mAh battery and above all small dimensions: just 7.6 mm thick and a scale needle that stays below the 400 gram mark.