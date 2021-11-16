realme also launches its first tablet and two entry-level mobiles

In addition to the new realme GT Neo 2, realme has also presented other products at its (face-to-face) event today.

Among them we find the realme Pad, the company’s first tablet. realme tells us that its first tablet enjoys a 10.4 ″ screen, at WUGXA + resolution, with a ratio of 82.5%, integrated in an aluminum alloy metal body and polished by a precision diamond cutting process .



Inside it houses the Helio G80 eight-core processor up to 2Ghz, accompanied by the ARM Mali-G52 GPU, with support for MediaTek Hyper Engine to ensure interesting gaming experiences. It is accompanied by 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB of RAM and internal storage, there is also a 6GB + 128GB variant with LTE, ranging from 239 euros to 309 euros.

Its battery offers a capacity of 7100mAh, capable of reaching up to 65 days of use at rest, also having an inverted charging function. The first option to arrive will be the 4GB + 64GB variant with a promotional offer on eBay of 199 euros.

The rest of the variants will arrive over the next few weeks.

Two mobile models under 200 euros

realme has also introduced his two new entry-level mobile models, the new Realme C21-Y and Realme C25Y.

The first has a 6.5 ″ HD + screen, with a screen / body ratio of 89.5%, and inside it will come with a Unisoc T610 processor accompanied by 3GB / 32GB or 4GB / 64GB of RAM and internal storage. realme tells us that it has a 13 MP main camera, with x4 zoom and support for PDAF autofocus.

This model comes under the prices of 129 and 149 euros, respectively according to its RAM / internal storage capacities.

And the second, the realme C25Y, stands out for being the first mobile to bring a camera with a 50MP sensor to the C series. It also has a 6.5-inch HD + screen and inside it also has a Unisoc processor, although in this case it is the 1.8GHz T618 model.

It comes in a unique configuration of 4GB / 128GB of RAM / storage, it also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge, and the main 50MP camera is followed by a macro camera and B / W lens, both 2MP. Its front camera is 8MP.

Its price stands at 179.99 euros.

More information: Realme