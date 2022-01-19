Realme 9i is now also global: let’s discover features and prices

The design, marked by sobriety, recalls that of the most famous models of the company, such as the Realme GT2 and the Realme GT Neo 2, with the three cameras (50 + 2 + 2 MP) rear enclosed by a rectangular element matching the color of the body – which, by the way, can be blue or black, or rather “Prism Blue” or “Prism Black”.

The backcover is also embellished with a particular almost pinstripe texture. Frontally the lower frame of the 6.6-inch FHD + IPS display (90Hz adaptive refresh rate) is slightly more pronounced than the others, and the 16MP selfie cam it is placed in a discreet hole in the upper left corner. The fingerprint sensor, on the other hand, is housed on the right side of the device.