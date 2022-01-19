Realme 9i is now also global: let’s discover features and prices

Realme 9i it was first anticipated by a leak in December, and then launched on the Vietnamese market in early January. A few days later now it’s up to global version which arrives first in India. And so the time has come to take a closer look at the characteristics of the new Realme smartphone that could soon arrive also to us to attack the low-end of the market: we are in fact facing a economical product with connectivity 4G.
The design, marked by sobriety, recalls that of the most famous models of the company, such as the Realme GT2 and the Realme GT Neo 2, with the three cameras (50 + 2 + 2 MP) rear enclosed by a rectangular element matching the color of the body – which, by the way, can be blue or black, or rather “Prism Blue” or “Prism Black”.
The backcover is also embellished with a particular almost pinstripe texture. Frontally the lower frame of the 6.6-inch FHD + IPS display (90Hz adaptive refresh rate) is slightly more pronounced than the others, and the 16MP selfie cam it is placed in a discreet hole in the upper left corner. The fingerprint sensor, on the other hand, is housed on the right side of the device.
Under the bodywork there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and the memory cuts can be from 4 GB of RAM flanked by 64 GB of internal storage, or from 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports 33W Dart Fast Charging. Finally, there is the possibility of expanding the memory through microSD cards up to 1TB, the 3.5mm jack for headphones and stereo audio.
And i prices? On the Indian market, Realme 9i in the 4 + 64 GB version is offered for 13,999 rupees, or approximately 165 euros, while the 6 + 128 GB one costs 15,999 rupees, ie approx 189 euros. We do not know, at the moment, on which markets and when Realme intends to bring the product.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Screen: 6.6-inch FHD + IPS, adaptive refresh rate up to 90Hz (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz), 180Hz touch sampling rate
- Memory: 4GB + 64GB or 6 + 128GB; internal storage expandable via microSD cards up to 1TB
- Rear camera: main from 50 MP f / 1.8; 2 MP black and white sensor for portraits; 2 MP macro sensor
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
- Doors: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
- Fingerprint sensor: lateral
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W Dart Fast Charging
- System operating: Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- Colors: Prism Blue, Prism Black