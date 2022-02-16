Realme 9i arrives in Italy: substance, audio jack and microSD are the strengths | Price

If you want to stop for a moment and think about the market, the typical buyer of a mid-range smartphone has a “podium” of technical characteristics which he cannot give up: large screen, battery that allows you to arrive in the evening and at least one camera that allows you to capture good memories, which occupy the steps in variable order. Realme 9i has all three requirements which, in itself, cannot be a guarantee of success as there are dozens of competitors with these typical characteristics.

Alongside the “requirements” for the Realme 9i segment, he adds others that allow him to differentiate himself from competitors. Two in particular, simple ingredients which, however, have disappeared from most products for some years now, namely memory expansion and input for the 3.5 mm audio jack. With this formula Realme 9i is proposed to the Italian market, where it is finally available for purchase one month after the debut of the global variant.

THE designer of Realme 9i had a pragmatic approach: a few virtuosities, a lot of substance. The look recalls that of the other products of the company, on all Realme GT2 and Realme GT Neo 2, with the three rear cameras enclosed in a rectangular element of the same color as the body, available in blue or black, or rather Prism Blue or Prism Black. For the rest of the space plastic which helps to keep costs down and to resist better than metal to small and medium intensity impacts.

Realme 9i is available in Italy at € 249.90 in Prism Black color with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD. At the time of writing this is the only possible configuration. Below is a summary of the technical characteristics.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 2.4 GHz maximum frequency and 6 nanometer manufacturing process

6.6-inch IPS Full HD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz), 180Hz touch sampling rate

4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB

rear: main from 50 MP f / 1.8; 2 MP black and white sensor for portraits; 2 MP macro sensor front: 16 MP

4G LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

lateral

5,000mAh, 33W Dart Fast Charging

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Prism Blue, Prism Black

Realme 9i is available online in 249 euros.

(updated February 14, 2022, 6:37 pm)