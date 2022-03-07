realme 9i: Análisis a fondo y opinión

⏰ Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what I liked the most and the least about the realme 9i.

The history of realme dates back to 2010, when it debuted as a sub-brand of OPPO. In 2018, it was established as an independent company, and at the end of May 2019, the company arrived in Spain.

In mid-January, the realme 9i arrived in Spain as a cheap alternative to phones with good technical features.

The realme 9i has a 6.6″ 90Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 680 processor, 4/6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8) + macro (2MP, f/ 2.4) + depth (2MP, f/2.4), wide-angle front camera (16MP, f/2.1) and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

The realme 9i arrives in Spain with an official price of €229.99 (4/64GB) and €249.99 (4/128GB), but you can find it at cheaper prices on Amazon .

Next, I bring you my in-depth analysis after trying it for a few weeks.

Section Index

Design Screen Performance biometric security Battery Software Multimedia Camera calls Price Conclusions

design and construction

The realme brand has always been characterized by smartphones with designs that attract attention. With the realme 9i, the company has followed the same path.

The back cover of the realme 9i, made of plastic, is inspired by “the interaction between light and prisms,” according to the company. It is made up of some 3,000 lines designed to form a three-dimensional prism texture that casts an effect of light and shadow under the light, as can be seen in this video.

The phone is available in two colors: black or blue . The black finish that I have had the opportunity to try is quite sober, while the blue color is much more striking. In my experience these days, fingerprints are etched on its surface, but they’re not as visible as other phones I’ve tested.

The phone’s chassis is made of plastic, so it doesn’t feel as premium to the touch and to the eye as other smartphones made of aluminum. The same degree of shock resistance cannot be expected either.

On the back, we find the cameras and the flash on a rectangular module that protrudes slightly from the surface. Since the module is located in a corner, the phone dances slightly when pressing on the screen when it is placed on a flat surface.

If we look at the front, we find a 6.6″ flat screen with the front camera in a hole in the upper left corner. The diameter of the hole is larger than what we find in other more expensive smartphones, but it is not annoying.

The frames around the screen are quite narrow and symmetrical, although the lower frame (commonly known as “the chin”) is somewhat thicker than the rest. Its screen-to-body ratio is 91% according to the company, but 84% according to GSM Arena .

The company does not refer to any glass protection, so it can be assumed that it does not use any generation of Corning Gorilla Glass for the screen. This means that we must take some care so that the screen is not scratched.

realme 9i is 8.4mm thick, but the back is slightly curved on the sides, making it appear thinner than it really is. It weighs 190 grams, so it’s not very heavy by today’s standards.

Next, we are going to review the different elements that we find on the sides of the phone.

On the right side we find the power button, which has a good feeling to the touch.

On the left side we find two volume buttons, as well as the triple tray for two nanoSIM cards and a microSD card.

The upper part of the phone is free of any element.

The bottom of the phone has a USB-C connector, the speaker and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme has not provided the phone with water protection , although in reality no smartphone in this price range offers this feature.

Screen

realme 9i has a large 6.6″ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 elongated ratio. The resolution of the screen is Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), which implies a high pixel density of 400 dpi.

An attraction of the panel is its 180 Hz sampling rate, as well as its 90 Hz refresh rate. It is striking that realme has reduced the maximum refresh rate from 120 Hz in the realme 8i to “only” 90 Hz.

The 90 Hz refresh rate translates into a smoother viewing experience, especially when moving around the interface or scrolling in applications such as the web browser, Twitter, Instagram or the photo gallery.

A higher refresh rate also implies a higher battery consumption. Fortunately, the realme 9i offers three operating modes: normal (60 Hz), high (90 Hz), and automatic selection.

Both high rate (90 Hz) and automatic mode are adaptive. This means that the most appropriate refresh rate for each application is set from among five possible ones: 30 Hz for static content, 48 Hz for movies, 50 Hz for television content, 60 Hz for games, and 90 Hz for certain applications.

Some smartphones are even more advanced and can reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz (or even less) if, for example, you are viewing a static image, but in the price segment we are in, realme 9i more than meets the bill.

The panel’s sub-pixel array is of the RGB type , as is usual for LCD panels. This means that the sub-pixels are lined up with the same number of sub-pixels of each color. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is really Full HD +.

In contrast, the OLED screens that other phones have have Pentile arrays, where the sub-pixels are placed in a diamond arrangement that causes the effective resolution to be lower than advertised.

According to the company, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB and Display P3 color spaces . If you’re not familiar with color spaces, sRGB (Rec. 709) is the standard for Android (and the computing world in general), while Display P3 space offers a wider range of colors and is used in the film industry.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

There is an even wider color space called Rec. 2020 , which covers 76 percent of the spectrum visible to the human eye.

No current panel is capable of displaying this last full color space, instead typically sticking to around 60 percent.

realme 9i offers two screen calibration modes: Vivid and Soft .

Vivid color mode is enabled by default and displays slightly over-saturated colors. Many users prefer vivid colors over realistic colors, so it’s no coincidence that this is the default mode.

Soft color mode displays more true-to-life colors, making it best suited for situations where color fidelity matters: photo and video editing, clothing shopping, and more. In both modes, we can adjust the color temperature to our liking.

To analyze the quality of the display, I have carried out various tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

As I have mentioned, by default the Intense mode is active , which points to the DCI P3 color gamut (it covers 98% of this color space according to my measurements), so the colors can be seen as oversaturated when using standard apps, since that these normally use the sRGB space.

This mode has an important advantage when using the phone in broad daylight since, in the sun, the colors lose their strength.

In Intense mode, the average error in color fidelity with respect to the DCI P3 gamut is improvable , 4.7 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and the maximum error turns out to be 10.4 AD

The color temperature is 8,321ºK, well above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so a bluish tint can be seen in apps with a white background, such as the browser.

DCI P3 color fidelity Cobertura gamut DCI P3 color temperature Gamma

Results with Vivid display mode



Smooth mode is intended to more closely reflect the sRGB gamut, which is commonly used in the smartphone and computer industry.

This is the mode to choose if you’re looking for maximum color fidelity in app and game content according to how the developer designed it — although colors are perceived as duller than with Vivid mode.

With sRGB mode active, the screen covers around 99% of the sRGB gamut. The average error in color fidelity is excellent, only 2.9 dE and the maximum error turns out to be 8.8 dE. The color temperature, 8,144ºK, is well above the reference value, 6,500ºK, so a bluish tint is perceived on the screen.

color temperature Gamma Gamut de color sRGB sRGB color fidelity

Results with Natural screen mode



The maximum brightness with the brightness control in manual mode is 477 nits according to my measurements. This brightness value has been measured with 100% of the screen illuminated (known as APL 100%). realme speaks of a maximum brightness of 480 nits, in line with what I have measured.

In auto brightness mode, when in strong light like the sun, the brightness increases to a maximum of 585 nits .

In the following graph, the maximum brightness is reflected with 100% of the illuminated screen, which is how this parameter is usually measured. Compared to other (albeit more expensive) smartphones, the maximum brightness of realme 9i is not particularly high.

The black color is also not too deep, since it is around 0.4 nits. This means that the contrast is 1,400:1. Viewing angles are wide, although brightness is reduced when viewing the screen from an angle.

This panel is not compatible with HDR content , so you cannot enjoy high dynamic range videos on streaming services like YouTube or Netflix.

The panel does not offer Always On Screen functionality, so when the phone is not in use the screen remains completely off.

In the Display and Brightness settings we find an option to activate the Eye Comfort mode , which activates a blue light filter to reduce eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen. This mode can be activated manually, at certain times, or from sunset to sunrise, making it possible to control the intensity of the effect.

Performance

realme 9i has the Snapdragon 680 chip, a chip that was introduced at the end of 2021 and that we have only seen in a handful of smartphones.

This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is an improvement over the Snapdragon 678 released in 2020, but is based on a much more efficient 6nm process node.

It uses Qualcomm’s Kryo 265 CPU cluster with its main cores clocked at 2.2GHz and an Adreno 610 GPU.

Other features of the Snapdragon 680 include support for FHD+ displays with a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth, LPDDR4x RAM with a speed of 2,133MT/s, a single 64MP camera module, and the ability to record videos at 1080p and 30 FPS.

The phone arrives with 4 or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM . It is not a very high amount in these times, but it should be enough for most users who are interested in this phone. It’s also not the fastest type of RAM, although we didn’t expect LPDDR5 in a smartphone in this price range.

As a novelty, the phone has DRE technology — Dynamic RAM Expansion, for its acronym in English — thanks to which part of the internal storage can be used as virtual RAM. On the 4GB model I’ve tested, you can select 1, 2, or 3GB of additional space.

Access to this functionality is a bit hidden since you have to go to Settings > Phone information > RAM . Although I have had it active, I cannot say if the use of this functionality has made any difference, since its operation is invisible.

The phone has 64 or 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. In any case, it is a somewhat old type of storage and, therefore, not very fast.

Next, we are going to see the results of realme 9i in various benchmarks , which will give us an idea of ​​the power of this terminal compared to other smartphones.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 250,194 points , a modest score typical of an affordable range smartphone.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 382/1,483 points in the single/multi-core tests, which are rather low results.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 8,689 points , a fairly limited value.

In the storage section, the phone obtains rather poor results in the AndroBench read and write speed tests since, as we have mentioned, it has UFS 2.1 storage.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has performed quite well as the performance has dropped by only 12% in that period. This means that the performance when running very demanding apps is hardly affected after long periods of use.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved very modest results.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), it also scores poorly.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has achieved a result in the low range.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

All three games get a stable rate close to 60 FPS in Real Racing 3 and Call of Duty , and 30 FPS in Asphalt 9 with hardly any frame drops. Now, keep in mind that, for example, Call of Duty , is automatically set to medium graphic quality.

Play FPS (median) FPS stability My. FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

%GPU

Asphalt 9 30 99% 16-31 15% 68% Real Racing 3

56 86% 27-60 11% 81% Call of Duty 58 96% 37-60 17% 82%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “default”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “medium” and frames per second set to “medium” speed by default

As expected, realme 9i has performed better in performance tests , as it has hardware that is quite limited, especially when compared to other smartphones that cost more money.

However, what is most surprising is that it falls behind its predecessor, the realme 8i , in almost all performance tests.

The reason is that the realme 9i’s Snapdragon 680 uses older Cortex A73 and A53 cores than the Helio G96’s Cortex A76 cores in the realme 8i. The same thing happens if we compare it to the Snapdragon 678 of the Redmi Note 10, which, contrary to what its number indicates, has more powerful A76 and A56 cores, as well as a faster GPU.

Comparisons aside, the phone moves smoothly enough for undemanding users. I have not experienced serious signs of lag, although the speed at which they load heavy apps (especially games) or the response to keystrokes is not as fast as other smartphones.

realme 9i arrives with 64 or 128 GB of storage , which is not a very large amount, but it can be enough for many users who do not plan to install heavy games or capture many videos. Also, luckily, realme has added the ability to expand the storage via a micro-SD card.

In terms of connectivity , it is compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac at 2.4 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C 2.0. The USB-C port is OTG compatible, so we can connect a USB key or hard drive to access its storage from the phone. It also has NFC.

The phone supports LTE/4G networks, but it is not capable of connecting to 5G networks . The SIM compartment offers space for two nano-SIM cards, as well as a microSD card, so you can make use of Dual SIM functionality. Now, it is not compatible with eSIM.

biometric security

realme has embedded a fingerprint reader in the power button . In my experience, it is very fast to unlock the phone and you don’t need to turn on the screen to start the unlock.

Fingerprint recognition occurs by placing your finger on the button without having to press. Fingerprint recognition is reliable as long as we place most of the finger in the reading area.

realme has also incorporated its facial recognition system , which allows us to unlock the phone simply by using our face. Face identification takes place very quickly, allowing us to access the smartphone without having to do anything except look at the phone.

The phone offers an option to illuminate the screen in order to cast light on our face so that recognition can occur even in the dark. It also includes choosing whether we want to stay on the lock screen or go directly to the desktop when the recognition is complete.

Now, we must bear in mind that facial recognition is simply 2D, so it is not as secure as the 3D facial recognition that other devices incorporate and could be fooled by a photo or video. In this regard, realme has added a control that forces your eyes to be open for the phone to unlock.

For this reason, facial recognition is not available for certain sensitive actions such as banking operations or confirming mobile payments.

realme allows you to individually choose whether you want to use face unlock to unlock the device, access password-protected apps, or access the safe.

Battery

The realme 9i battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh , which is more than enough for its 6.6″ screen and modest hardware.

According to the company, this battery provides 995 hours of standby time, 48 hours of phone calls, 21 hours of WhatsApp use and 116 hours of music playback.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

Info: How we carry out autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account, and in this test, absurd values ​​are sometimes seen.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be performed with the screen calibrated at 200 nits for the results to be comparable. This is how we carry out the autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work 3.0 tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

In testing, I’ve gotten an impressive 15 hours and 30 minutes with the screen set to 60Hz, beating any smartphone I’ve tested to date. These are the advantages of a large battery and undemanding technical specifications. By setting the screen to 90 Hz, the autonomy drops to 14 hours and 19 minutes .

On a day-to-day basis, the autonomy of the phone is very good and you should have no problem holding it for a day and a half or even more, if you don’t play regularly.

In the Battery section, we find a Save energy button that proposes actions to reduce battery consumption. In my case, it has suggested me to disable some battery consuming apps and disable GPS.

It also offers a power saving mode that optionally reduces screen brightness, changes the screen auto-off time to 15 seconds, disables background sync, and reduces the screen refresh rate.

It is possible to indicate that the energy saving mode is deactivated when the battery exceeds 90% charge. It is also possible to set the power saving mode to activate automatically when a certain battery level is reached.

Another option is super battery saving mode which reduces system performance and only allows you to run a limited number of applications simultaneously.

realme offers a setting called optimize battery usage that automatically optimizes apps that are draining the battery in the background. Another feature called Quick App Freeze automatically freezes inactive apps so they don’t drain battery power and you can’t send or receive messages or read phone information.

With the screen power consumption optimization function , some display effects are dimmed to reduce the phone’s battery consumption. It offers a Balanced mode , which extends autonomy by 5% more, and a Super Saving mode , which extends it by 10%.

We also find the optimized standby functionality with three options: ultra standby mode (with the screen off, some apps are closed in the background to reduce battery consumption and, in fact, consumption is reduced even more if it is inactive), balanced mode (consumes less battery and reduces notifications when you sleep) and off .

realme 9i has 33W Dart fast charging and unlike other smartphones, the company has included a fast charger in the box so you can quickly charge the battery.

As you can see in the following graph, the loading process is very fast. The entire charging process takes 1 hour and 12 minutes , so it’s pretty quick. The good news is that 50% is achieved in just under half an hour.

Finally, realme has incorporated the optimized overnight charging. To reduce battery aging, the phone memorizes the daily charging routine so you can control the charging speed at night to prevent overcharging.

Interface and functionalities

realme 9i runs Android 11 and on top of the operating system, Realme has embedded its own realme UI 2.0 customization layer.

With realme UI 2.0, memory usage has been optimized by 45 percent, response speed has increased by 32 percent, and FPS stability has increased by 17 percent.

The appearance of realme UI 2.0 is quite different from the usual stock Android design and, as usual in Chinese layers, it adds a good amount of software functionality on top.

There will be users who will find these improvements interesting, but there will also be others who would have preferred a version of Android closer to the original.

Starting with the appearance of the interface, the icons of the apps have, by default, a square shape with rounded corners, but you can choose between several icon styles and even customize the appearance.

On the desktop, we can choose if we want a grid of icons with 2 to 5 rows and 4 to 6 columns.

It is also possible to select a color scheme for the interface, modify the style and size of the font, and even modify the appearance of the icons for quick adjustments.

realme UI 2.0 allows you to display all apps on the desktop or, if you prefer, use the app drawer. However, it is not possible to create folders or hide apps in the app drawer.

Unlike other manufacturers, realme has not integrated Google Discover news on the left screen of the home screen.

Dragging the screen from the center down while on the desktop opens the search that allows you to locate content in applications, contacts, messages, etc. and even suggests some apps.

realme 9i displays a bottom navigation bar with the usual virtual buttons – Back , Home and Tasks . If you don’t like the order of the buttons, you can flip them.

realme has also included a gesture navigation mode that, if activated, allows us to use the usual Android gestures to navigate and, incidentally, gain some space on the screen.

realme 9i does not have a notification LED but it is possible to have the screen wake up when a notification is received.

It is also possible to soften notification sounds and reduce vibration intensity when using an application in full screen, for example when you are watching videos or playing games.

Dark mode has been on Android for a while now, and realme has added customization options to this mode. With realme UI 2.0, it is possible to choose three styles for dark mode: Enhanced, Medium, and Smooth.

The Enhanced style is the default, the Medium mode has softer tones, and the Soft mode adopts gray tones. The system adjusts the appearance of the wallpaper and icons based on the option you choose.

It is also possible to reduce the contrast in low light conditions, which reduces the brightness even more when the brightness setting is low and Dark mode is activated, which is useful for using the phone in the dark. Dark mode can also be scheduled to come on at certain times or from sunset to sunrise.

realme has included gestures on the screen being turned off. We can press twice to turn on the screen, draw an «O» to start the camera, draw a «V» to turn on the flashlight, draw «||», «<» or «>» to change the audio track and even it is possible to create custom actions (unlock, call or launch an app) by performing certain additional gestures.

Sticking with gestures, it’s also possible to automatically answer a call by holding the phone to your ear, switch from speakerphone to headset by holding the phone to your ear, or mute incoming calls by flipping the phone over. Finally, we can turn on the screen just by picking up the phone and taking screenshots by swiping 3 fingers or by pressing and holding the screen with 3 fingers.

To the right of the screen there is a tab called smart sidebar that, if we drag it towards the center, displays a panel with several quick accesses to tools (screenshot, screen record, translation, file manager, calculator).

We can customize these accesses to place the apps that we use most frequently, which can be useful for apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter or others that you use regularly.

The notification area shows six shortcuts at the top, which expand to a few more if we drag the screen down. Realme has reduced the size of the icons compared to previous versions since they used to take up too much and did not leave space for notifications.

Below these accesses we find the screen brightness control and then the latest notifications.

It is possible to show only important notifications , either because we mark them manually or because the system determines it automatically.

If you choose to reply to a notification when you’re using the smartphone horizontally, the default keyboard (and also Gboard) opens in a floating mode that doesn’t take up the entire screen. And if you get a notification when watching full-screen content, like a video, the notification is displayed in a small, almost transparent bar.

When accessing Tasks through the virtual button or the gesture, we can see the recently opened apps in the form of cards arranged horizontally.

If we drag one of the thumbnails up, we close the app, while if we click on the icons located above the app we can lock an app, activate a floating window or mini window or access the app’s settings.

While Lock allows you to keep an app in memory when you click the Delete button in the Task view, but it doesn’t really prevent the app from being closed by the system if it needs to free up memory.

notification panel open apps floating window Miniventan

realme 9i is a large smartphone, so using it with one hand can be challenging. Luckily, the one-handed mode makes it easier. Once activated, the screen shrinks to the bottom left or right corner, drastically reducing the distance you have to stretch your thumb to touch the screen.

Unlike other one-handed mode implementations, you won’t accidentally exit this mode by tapping outside the reduced area. The only drawback is that the way to activate this mode is through one of the shortcuts in the notification bar, which is not very useful because it is a difficult area to access with one hand.

The Share panel integrates realme Share, a file sharing solution that supports fast sending and receiving of files to and from OPPO, realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Meizu, and Black Shark devices. This functionality has less utility since Google implemented Nearby Share on all Android smartphones.

realme has made the panel scroll horizontally instead of vertically, which can make sharing content slower if you have a lot of apps installed.

The company takes user privacy seriously and has incorporated features such as secure keyboard.

When you enter sensitive information such as passwords, the system automatically switches to the secure keyboard , which does not record your entries or connect to the network.

When using privacy features such as secure keyboard, the system prevents screen capture or recording.

If any of the background applications use the microphone to record the system, this fact is indicated in the status bar.

Similarly, if any app in the background uses the camera to take photos, the system indicates it with a pop-up warning asking for permission.

We can also set rules to block calls and messages, as well as block certain numbers from contacting us.

Another cool option is File Protection , which displays an alert if an external app tries to delete camera images or screenshots.

It is possible to individually manage the permissions of each application for different purposes :

Energy consumption: It is possible to choose for each app if we want to allow or prohibit it from running in the background, as well as leaving the decision in the hands of the phone.

Notifications: It is possible to choose for each app if we allow notifications, and, if so, if we want them to be displayed on the lock screen and/or in the status bar, if we want balloons with notifications to be displayed on the icon of the app, if we want to hide the content of notifications if it is blocked, if we want to set them as unimportant notifications, if we want to allow notifications in Do Not Disturb status, etc.

Network access: It is possible to choose for each app if we want it to use WiFi and/or mobile data, as well as if we allow it to use data in the background.

In this way, we can have total control over the applications , and adjust their use to our needs. For example, we can decide that Twitter cannot run in the background to save battery power, or that a game cannot use the mobile data connection at all.

If you are used to taking a lot of screenshots , you will be glad to know that realme comes with quite a few screenshot tools. For example, you can choose to delete the original screenshot after editing and saving it, take scrolling screenshots, use gestures to take screenshots, and take a partial screenshot.

Clicking on the mini screenshot preview that appears takes you to an editing interface with 5 options: Send, Crop, Scribble, Edit or Scroll . The Scribble option allows you to quickly draw on the image without opening the full screenshot editor. The Edit option takes you to the Photos app where you can edit the screenshot by cropping, rotating, blurring, and more.

The Scroll option takes a scrolling screenshot: instead of having the system start scrolling slowly down until you tell it to stop. You can also initiate the Scroll action by swiping up or down respectively on the screenshot preview.

As a novelty, when taking a screenshot, a Translate option appears that uses Google Translate to translate the text that appears in the image and replace the text in another language with text in Spanish.

realme offers another interesting feature called App Cloner which allows you to log in with two different accounts on the same app at the same time. This is useful for apps that don’t allow you to set up multiple accounts. Unfortunately, this functionality does not allow you to select any app, but only some such as Messenger, Skype, Facebook, Twitter, Google Pay, Telegram or WhatsApp.

Another functionality related to privacy is Safe , which allows you to keep photos, videos, music and any other content away from outside eyes. realme allows you to protect access to this content using a PIN or fingerprint.

If we only want to restrict access to one or several apps, we can make use of Application Lock , which allows us to protect access to an application by means of a PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition. It is even possible to hide the app icon on the home screen and app drawer. For it to appear, it is necessary to enter a numeric code with the pound sign at the beginning and at the end (for example, #123456#) on the telephone dialer’s numeric keypad.

One of the ringtone options when setting an alarm in the Clock app is “Adapted to time”.

This option changes the tone of the alarm depending on the weather conditions when the alarm is activated. It’s a good way to vary the sound of the alarm so you don’t get too used to it, while also preparing you for each day’s weather conditions.

realme offers a feature called Clone Phone that allows you to quickly transfer all data saved on your old phone (including photos, contacts, and apps) to your new phone.

If you have kids around, you’ll appreciate a feature called Kid’s Space that lets you restrict access to a few apps, limit usage time, and control what kind of setting changes kids can make on the phone.

realme incorporates Do Not Disturb functionality , which puts the phone in silent mode (without vibrations) at certain times/days.

It is also possible to allow notifications (from any app, filtering is not possible), messages or calls from certain contacts, mute multimedia content, as well as not mute a second call from the same number within a 3-minute interval. What is not possible is that this mode is activated automatically based on calendar events.

In the absence section, realme does not provide a desktop-like interface in the style of Samsung’s DeX or Huawei’s EMUI Desktop.

When it comes to enjoying games, realme includes a feature called Game Space. This feature improves gaming performance by allocating more hardware resources to the game (at the cost of decreased battery life and increased heat), limiting background applications’ network access to improve latency when gaming network, and prevent automatic brightness adjustments.

It also allows you to block notifications and reject incoming calls if you want to concentrate on your games without external interruptions.

Three performance modes can be selected:

Game Mode , which improves CPU and GPU performance, but increases battery consumption.

Balanced mode , which maintains a balance between performance and battery consumption.

Low Power Mode , which reduces the visual quality of games to decrease battery consumption.

The Games Space functionality is intended for gamers

During games, you can swipe from the top left corner to the center to open the Game Space settings quickly, as well as open the Messenger, Discord or WhatsApp app in a small window without leaving the game.

You can block incoming calls, display bullet notifications, or block notifications to prevent pop-up notifications from appearing at the top of the screen.

realme also allows you to record the screen during games including the sound of the system and the microphone, as well as the image of the front camera and the presses on the screen. You can also pause recordings and resume them later.

Finally, in terms of bloatware , unfortunately the realme 9i comes with many pre-installed third party apps like Facebook, TikTok, Booking, Amazon, Amazon Music, LinkedIn or AliExpress.

Multimedia

realme 9i offers stereo sound as it has two speakers: one at the bottom of the smartphone, to the right of the USB Type-C charging connector, and another at the top edge of the screen.

The sound is not completely symmetrical, as the bottom speaker sounds louder than the front speaker.

The sound that is emitted has a fairly powerful volume, although at maximum volume level the sound sounds quite shrill.

As usual in smartphones, a greater richness of tones is missed, especially in the bass, due to the small size of its speakers.

realme has had the wisdom to include the 3.5mm connector , so you won’t have to resort to a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter as is the case with other smartphones.

realme 9i includes Real Sound technology jointly developed by realme and Dirac Research AB.

Allows you to apply four possible sound effects: smart (aware of the situation and apply the optimal sound effects), movie , game and music .

realme uses its own Music app as the default music player. This app organizes music into four tabs: Songs, Artist, Albums, and Playlists .

It is a fairly simple player, without the possibility of downloading covers or song lyrics. It is also not possible to play music stored on an external device (such as a NAS drive) or a cloud service.

Music App Music App Music App Music App

When viewing photos, realme 9i uses its own Photos app that displays all the images stored on the phone and allows you to edit them.

This app is capable of creating memories (videos) from photos taken in the same place/date and can identify people in the photos that you can name to later search by person.

Both of these actions occur in the background when the phone is connected to power with the screen turned off.

Photo Apps Photo Apps Photo Apps Photo Apps

Video playback is good and the phone is able to play compatible files smoothly thanks to its processor.

I’ve tried playing some 1080p videos, both encoded with both H.264 and the more modern and efficient HEVC (H.265), and all four played smoothly.

You can also enjoy streaming services like YouTube or Netflix on the big screen of your smartphone. Of course, it has the necessary library to obtain Widevine L1 certification and I have verified that it is capable of playing YouTube and Netflix content in HD, but not in HDR.

Camera

realme 9i has a triple rear camera:

50 MP (1/2.76″, 0.64µm) wide-angle main camera (26mm) with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF

2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

In this set of cameras, there are some important absences. For one thing, the main camera lacks optical stabilization, so expect poorer low-light performance. On the other hand, the ultra wide angle and/or telephoto cameras are missing, although that would have significantly increased the price of the smartphone.

The camera offers a Pro mode that allows you to modify various parameters such as white balance, focus, exposure time and ISO sensitivity. However, it is not possible to save images in RAW format.

Main camera (wide angle)

Starting with the main camera, Realme has incorporated a 50 MP sensor, although by default the photos are taken at 12.5 MP using pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels in 1 to reduce noise and improve performance in low light conditions. light.

It is possible to activate a 108MP super high resolution Extra HD mode , which is quite strange considering that the sensor is 50 MP according to the technical specifications of the phone ‍♂️.

Below, we can see an example of the same photo taken at 12.5 and 108 MP, as well as a crop of both. With more pixels, the image looks sharper.

108MP 12.5MP 108MP (crop) 12.5 MP (crop)

The main camera offers good image quality in good light conditions, as we can see in the following photographs. Although HDR processing is not visible in real time on the phone’s screen, it is applied after the photo is taken to enhance highlights and shadows.b

Photographs taken in good light conditions

At night, the image quality noticeably worsens as the lack of optical stabilization takes its toll.

In really low light situations, the resulting images are practically unusable, as you can see in some of the following screenshots.

Pictures taken in low light conditions

realme has a Night mode , but the results when activating this mode are just as bad as if it is not activated, at least when the light is quite low.

Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode

realme has incorporated an AI scene recognition system that adjusts some photo parameters (for example, color saturation) to improve the image. When activated, the camera interface indicates the name of the scene it has recognized.

My advice is to use it carefully as the resulting images can look too artificial as it tends to make the colors much more vivid.

no AI with AI

macro camera

Second, we have the macro camera that allows you to take pictures at a distance of about 4 centimeters.

Its sensor with a low resolution of 2MP and a limited aperture of f/2.4 means that the image quality is not great and, in addition, the result is quite similar to what we would get by taking the same photo with the main camera and cropping the central 2MP. In my opinion, it is an expendable camera.

Here are some examples of photos taken with the macro lens.

Photographs with the macro camera

Portrait mode

realme 9i is capable of taking pictures in Portrait mode by detecting the outline of the person we want to photograph using a depth camera with a monochrome sensor.

Unfortunately, Portrait mode only allows you to adjust the depth of field during the capture, but not afterwards, so we take a chance that the crop will work.

Portrait mode uses the main wide-angle camera, so the face tends to look distorted, with a prominent nose, especially if you get up close for a close-up. Other smartphones allow you to activate a 2X zoom mode that, even though it is a crop, helps you not have to get so close to the person.

Below, we can see several example portraits and, if we zoom in on any of them, we can see that it does a good job of separating the person from the background , even in the hair area.

Here are some examples of photos taken in Portrait mode:

Photos taken in Portrait mode

Frontal camera

The front camera has a 16MP (1/3.0″, 1.0µm) sensor with f/2.1 aperture that offers a beauty mode that allows us to smooth the skin, increase/reduce the size of the face, retouch the chin, enlarge the eyes, reduce the nose, etc. An interesting aspect of the front camera is that it can illuminate the screen to illuminate our face and be able to take selfies in low light conditions.

Although it does not have autofocus, the image quality is correct. The captures offer a good sharpness, as we can see in these example selfies, although its wide angle (26 mm) makes the faces captured up close look deformed with a fisheye, with a nose larger than reality.

One aspect that I liked is that the front camera offers HDR , so the background is still visible even though it’s brightly lit. On other smartphones, the background becomes a large white spot if you are backlit (which is usually the case so as not to go out with your eyes half closed).

The front camera also allows you to take selfies with Portrait mode , which offers a very successful result when it comes to separating the subject from the background.

Selfie with Portrait effect on

Video recording

realme 9i can record 1080p video at 30fps with the main camera, but it is not capable of recording in [email protected] nor [email protected] resolution

Below we can see some videos captured by the phone, which offers a good and stable image quality during the day, but very dark at night.

Videos recorded with the main camera



voice calls

In the tests that I have carried out , the quality of the voice during the calls is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

Price

The realme 9i arrives in Spain with an official price of €229.99 (4/64GB) and €249.99 (4/128GB), but you can find it at cheaper prices on Amazon .

Conclusions

realme 9i is not a very bulky device, but it is not one of the thinnest and lightest you can find either, since its thickness reaches 8.4 mm and its weight is 190 grams.

The front is occupied by a 6.6″ screen with a hole for the front camera in the upper left corner .

The frames surrounding the screen are as narrow as you would expect on a phone in this price range, with the bottom one (the “chin”) being a bit thicker.

The back is available in black and blue finishes, with a vertical striped finish that reflects light quite conspicuously, although fingerprints are marked.

The phone has an LCD panel with FullHD + resolution , which implies an abundant pixel density of 400 dpi.

The screen offers a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, so the contents scroll very smoothly. In addition, there is an automatic mode that adjusts the rate to the most appropriate among five possible depending on the content displayed.

Display color fidelity is good, both in Natural mode (vs. sRGB gamut) and Vivid mode (vs. DCI P3 gamut), although both show a certain bluish tint that can be corrected with manual temperature adjustment color.

Being an LCD panel, the blacks are not deep, so the contrast remains at 1,400:1. The maximum brightness of the screen is somewhat fair since it stays at 585 nits with the screen illuminated at 100% and the brightness in automatic mode.

realme has included the ambient display, which turns on the screen when a notification arrives, but the lack of an OLED panel means that it does not have an always-on screen.

The phone incorporates a fingerprint reader on the power button that allows you to unlock the phone just by placing your finger on it. This reader is very reliable when it comes to identifying the fingerprint and the unlocking process is very fast.

realme has also incorporated facial recognition that, again, is very fast when it comes to identifying us, although it is not as secure a system as the fingerprint when it comes to 2D recognition.

In terms of hardware, realme 9i with the mid-range Snapdragon 680 chip, a chip that was introduced at the end of 2021 and that we have barely seen in a handful of smartphones.

This chip is accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM , which can be a bit fair if you plan to keep a large number of open apps in memory. realme has built in the ability to use some of the storage as virtual RAM to add up to 3GB (on the 4GB model), though to tell you the truth, it’s hard to say if it makes a difference on a day-to-day basis as its operation is invisible.

We also find 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is not particularly fast. Luckily, it can be expanded via micro-SD up to 1TB without taking up one of the two nanoSIM card slots.

In benchmarks, realme 9i has scored low in all tests , even when compared to its predecessor, realme 8i, whose chip has more modern CPU cores. The same happens if we compare it with smartphones with Snapdragon 678 which, despite its lower number, is more powerful.

On a day-to-day basis, realme 9i moves decently smoothly , with no worrying hiccups or long wait times, though it obviously doesn’t respond as quickly as a more powerful smartphone when switching between tasks, loading heavy games, etc.

In terms of graphics capacity, I have been able to measure fairly stable rates of 30 FPS in Asphalt 9 and 60 FPS in demanding games such as Real Racing 3 or Call of Duty — although it self-configures to medium quality.

It is worth mentioning that realme incorporates a Game mode that allows us to concentrate better in our games (for example, by deactivating notifications and incoming calls) and even increase the performance of the device while we play.

realme 9i comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery which is enough for a smartphone with a screen of its size.

In the battery test, the smartphone has achieved quite very good results. and, in general, you should have no problem lasting a day and a half or even more on a single charge.

realme incorporates fast charging at 33 W, which is capable of charging 100% of the battery in just over an hour, so it’s really fast.

realme 9i has two speakers that offer stereo sound. The phone sounds reasonably good, although stronger bass is missing.

The company has included a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you won’t be forced to use USB-C or Bluetooth headphones. However, it does not include FM radio.

In the connectivity aspect, realme 9i comes with WiFi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G connectivity with Dual SIM support . In addition, it has NFC for mobile payments.

In the photographic section, realme 9i has a triple rear camera made up of a wide-angle camera (50MP, f / 1.8), macro (2MP, f / 2.4) and monochrome (2MP, f / 2.4). Ultra wide angle or telephoto cameras are missing, although these would have increased the price of the set.

In good light conditions, the images taken by the main camera (wide angle) are good, but in low light conditions, the lack of optical stabilization and the small size of the sensor causes noise to appear and the result is unusable in many cases.

The macro camera has a limited resolution and is in my opinion an expendable lens as the result is similar to zooming in with the main camera and cropping.

The depth camera allows the capture of photos in Portrait mode, blurring the background of the image quite accurately. Portrait mode uses the wide-angle camera without any type of zoom, so it is necessary to move away a little from the subject to be photographed so that the face does not look deformed and the nose looks very large.

The camera app offers a Pro mode (main camera only) with plenty of manual control options and the ability to shoot in Extra HD mode, which captures photos using the full resolution of the sensor.

As for video recording, you can record at 1080p resolution at 30fps with the main camera, and 1080p at 30fps with the front camera.

The front camera has a 16MP sensor with an f /2.05 aperture and offers acceptable quality, although its wide viewing angle makes the face appear somewhat deformed if you don’t move your hand far enough away. This camera also offers the functionality of Portrait mode, which offers a good result.

At the software level, realme 9i comes with Android 11 and, above it, the Realme UI 2.0 customization layer, which is the same layer as OPPO’s ColorOS.

This layer adds a number of added features such as granular app permissions, multi-account app cloning, screen off gestures, smart sidebar, app lock, secure keyboard, hide apps on desktop and a safe for protect files.

Unfortunately, it comes with a lot of bloatware, with almost a dozen pre-installed apps, which can at least be uninstalled.

realme 9i arrives in Spain with an official price of €229.99 (4/64GB) and €249.99 (4/128GB), but you can find it at cheaper prices on Amazon .

Is it worth buying the realme 9i? If you are looking for a smartphone with an affordable price, acceptable performance and a very competent battery, realme 9i is a good option, although it cannot compete in screen, performance or cameras with more expensive smartphones.

The best:

Design with reasonably narrow bezels around the screen and a striking back finish.

LCD screen with good sharpness, wide color gamut and refresh rate at 90 Hz that adapts to the content displayed.

realme UI 2.0 software based on OPPO ColorOS with features that extend Android features: app cloning, app encryption, screen gestures, safe, hide apps, game space, etc.

Fingerprint reader on the power button that unlocks the phone quickly, as well as 2D facial recognition.

Support for dual SIM without taking up space on the microSD card

NFC support

Excellent autonomy and fast charge at 33W with charger included in the box

Stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affordable price

Worst:

Screen with a somewhat limited maximum brightness, a certain bluish tone and without Gorilla Glass protection.

The Snapdragon 680 chip offers somewhat limited performance for demanding games or apps.

Poor main camera quality in low light conditions. Lack of telephoto and/or ultra wide-angle cameras.

Good amount of pre-installed bloatware.

Not FM radio.

Note: realme 9i phone has been kindly provided by realme for this review.



