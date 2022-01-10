Realme 9i: 90Hz screen and fast charging are your best weapons to hit the mid-range

The shortage of processors has been the culprit that we have had to wait until 2022 to meet the new Realme 9 family, or at least, at least little brother of this generation, which is the one that has just been officially presented in Vietnam. The Realm 9i arrives to succeed the Realme 8i, a phone that was announced last September and that landed in our country in October.

The new Realme mid-range model was seen a few days ago on Aliexpress and gave us both its design and some of its most important features. Now, finally, it has seen the light confirming everything that had been leaked to date, from the Snapdragon 680 processor to its 5,000 mAh large battery, through the triple camera with a 50 MP main sensor.

Realme 9i datasheet

REALME 9i Screen 6.6 inch LCD FullHD + resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) Refresh rate: 90 Hz Processor Snapdragon 680 RAM 6 GB LPDDR4X (+ 5 GB virtual RAM) Storage 128 GB UFS 2.2 + microSD up to 1 TB software realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Rear camera Main: 50 MP f / 1.8 Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.1 Battery 5,000 mAh Fast charge 33 W Connectivity Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm 190 g Price About 253 euros to change

A lot of autonomy and a lot of resolution

The new Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate that starts at 30 Hz and goes up to 90 Hz. In addition, this panel has a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz.

At the controls we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680, a 4G processor with 6 nanometer technology. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM (expandable up to 11 GB virtually), 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB) and the realme UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 11. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge.

The front camera offers 16 megapixels of resolution and is embedded in a perforation of the screen. The rear camera, meanwhile, has a 50 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and two 2 mega-pixel f / 2.4 sensors, one for depth and the other for macro photography.

Realme 9i versions and prices

The new Realme 9i has been launched in Vietnam and is available there at a price of 6,490,000 Vietnamese dong, which is equivalent to about 253 euros at the current exchange rate. It is sold in two colors (blue or black) and in a single 6GB / 128GB configuration. At the moment, it is unknown when it will reach other countries.

More information | Realme (Vietnam)