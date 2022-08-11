Realme 9i 5G is coming: launch on August 18, design and specifications revealed

- Advertisement -

Realme 9i in February it also arrived in Italy, placing itself in the hard-fought mid-range, and yet offering only 4G connectivity. Now, however, it seems that the time for the of a 5G version is near. On an aesthetic level Realme 9i 5G it will retain the lines seen on its younger brother, with flat edges and a camera layout reminiscent of the iPhone.

The render that reveals the , below, however, shows us how the impact is made more modern and original by the absence of a rectangular element to enclose the three photographic sensors, left instead “free”, as well as by a golden color rather flashy.

As for the technical specifications, it is Realme itself that tells us that the smartphone will be moved by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. On the rest we still do not have official information or rumors, but considering the economic profile of the product it is not difficult to imagine a configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory.

Regarding the battery, considering that the body of the smartphone and therefore the internal spaces are the same as the 4G model, we can expect the same capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging at 33W.

Soon, however, we will know all about Realme 9i 5G, as the launch on the Indian market is set for 18 . According to the estimates advanced by the leaker Madhav Sheth, prices could start from the equivalent of 165 euros and go up to around 200 euros: we do not know, however, if the company intends to bring the product to us too.

The groove of an all-time head shaker is here! Get ready for # The5GRockstar soon to rock your world🎸 Rate your excitement level on a scale of OMG to OMGGGGG in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/stOFGtANYe – realme (@realmeIndia) August 5, 2022