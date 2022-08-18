Realme 9i 5G: cheap, beautiful and with a lot of battery

The Realme 9 family continues to grow: Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9i and now too the new Realme 9i 5Gwhich should almost be taken more as a new model than a 5G version of the already existing Realme 9i.

The Realme 9i 5G is a 5G mobile with Dimensity 810, 90 Hz screen, 50 megapixel triple camera, large with fast charging and a design inspired by the old CDs you either love or hate.

- Advertisement -

Realme 9i 5G technical sheet

Realme 9i 5G Screen - Advertisement - LCD 6.6″

FullHD+

90Hz

180hz touch Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm

187g - Advertisement - Processor Dimension 810 RAM 4 / 6GB Storage LG presents its new OLED Smart TVs for 2022 with a 97-inch model! 64 / 128GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP bokeh

2MP macro Drums 5,000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system android 12

Realme UI 3.0 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

jack Others Spotify Debuts Two Podcast-Only Hit Charts Fingerprint reader on one side Price 185 euros to change

New cheap 5G mobile

It becomes even more complicated to know which Realme mobile to buy if you are looking for a mid-range with good features and a reasonable price. The new Realme 9i comes stomping along dispensing with unnecessary adornments such as color change and Swapping Qualcomm for MediaTek.

The Realme 9i 5G arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 at the helm, 4 or 6 GB of RAM to choose from and 64 or 128 GB of storage, versions similar to those of the Realme 9i but of course, now with 5G connectivity.

The terminal mounts a 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolutiona refresh rate of 90 Hz, a touch response speed of 180 Hz and a drop-shaped notch on the top where the 8-megapixel front camera is incorporated.

Behind you can see the curious finish of the Realme 9i inspired “laser style” inspired by the CDs of a lifetime in three colors and interrupted only by the lenses, without a module in between. Is a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensora 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode and a third 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

The Realme 9i is completed with a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 18W fast charging, Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 preinstalled and the fingerprint reader on one of its sides. It has a headphone jack.

Versions and prices of the Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i 5G has been announced first in India. It is possible that it will be sold globally, but at the moment we have no confirmation of this. It is available in the colors black, blue and gold and two settings:

Realme 9i 5G 4+64GB : 14,999 Indian rupees, about 185 euros to change.

Realme 9i 5G 6+128GB: 16,999 Indian rupees, about 210 euros to change.

More information | Realme