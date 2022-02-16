MobileAndroidTech News

Realme 9 Pro +, without the maximum power of the high-end and loaded with weapons to conquer it

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Realme 9 Pro +, without the maximum power of the high-end and loaded with weapons to conquer it

New Realme mobiles in sight, the brand renews its mid-range star family with renewed and attractive contenders for the competitive throne. Among the proposals, the most powerful of all stands out, the Realme 9 Pro+. Eye-catching design, high-end hardware and prepared to stand up to the high end.

The Doraemon edition of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth is now official

We are in the middle of February, without the beginning of 2022 having elapsed and very little time before the most important mobile technology fair, the MWC in Barcelona, ​​begins. The brands have been renewing their catalogs in order to reactivate sales and, incidentally, bring fresh material to Mobile. And Realme has signed up to this strategy with the new Realme 9. Let’s see what the most powerful of the renewed family hides.

Realme 9 Pro+ technical sheet

Realme 9 Pro+

Screen

6.4-inch Super AMOLED
Full HD+ at 2400 x 1080
1,000 nit brightness
90Hz refresh
360Hz touch refresh

Processor

MediaTek Dimension 920 5G at 2.5GHz
ARM Mali G68 MC4 GPU

Versions

6/128GB
8/256GB
Expanded RAM: 2GB/3GB/5GB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f/1.8 IMX766, 6P
Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 119º, 5P
Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4, 4 cm, 3P

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Battery

4,500mAh
60W Super Dart fast charge

System

android 12
Realme UI 3.0

connectivity

5G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
gps
NFC
usb type c

Others

Vapor chamber cooling
On-screen fingerprint reader
heart rate detection
headphone jack

Dimensions and weight

160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm
182 grams

Price

From 399.99 euros

Closer to the high end than ever

Realme 9 Pro+

Until now Realme divided its catalog between the mid-range, with the different variants that hide behind the basic numbering (Realme 6, 7, 8…), and the high-end, which began its journey with the Realme GT. With the renewal of the numbered family, which is key to the brand, Realme has decided to bet on the top rung. There goes the Realme 9 Pro +.

WhatsApp will allow you to listen to voice messages when you are in another chat …

The characteristics of the phone are elevated even though the SoC apparently falls a little below expectations: despite being an excellent processor, the Dimensity 920 it falls short for the price of the Realme 9 Pro+. This is accompanied by 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage.

The screen amounts to 6.4 inches with a Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 90 HzFull HD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and 360 Hz touch sampling. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is cut out by a hole in the upper left corner for the 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme 9 Pro+

Speaking of cameras: the Realme 9 Pro+ equips a triple rear camera inside a rectangular module that is slightly reminiscent of the iPhone. The main chamber includes a sensor
Sony IMX766 50 megapixels and a stabilized lens (OIS) with f/1.8 aperture; the 8-megapixel secondary camera offers a wide-angle lens with a width of 119º and an f/2.2 aperture; Lastly, the Realme 9 Pro+ finishes off the photographic trio with a 2-megapixel macro camera and f/2.4 aperture.

Realme 9 Pro+

As a finish to a fairly balanced hardware that has its pluses and minuses, Realme has decided to enhance the 9 Pro + with 60W fast charge for a 4,500mAh battery. In addition, the mobile offers NFC, WiFi 6, 5G, includes a headphone port and part updated to Android 12 with Realme UI 3 custom layer.

Realme 9 Pro+ price and availability

Realme 9 Pro+

The new generation of phones has set foot in Spain: the Realme 9 Pro+ will be marketed shortly. At the following prices:

  • Realme 9 Pro+ 6/128GB: 399.99 euros.
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 8/256GB: 439.99 euros.
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

