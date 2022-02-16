Realme 9 Pro +, without the maximum power of the high-end and loaded with weapons to conquer it

New Realme mobiles in sight, the brand renews its mid-range star family with renewed and attractive contenders for the competitive throne. Among the proposals, the most powerful of all stands out, the Realme 9 Pro+. Eye-catching design, high-end hardware and prepared to stand up to the high end.

We are in the middle of February, without the beginning of 2022 having elapsed and very little time before the most important mobile technology fair, the MWC in Barcelona, ​​begins. The brands have been renewing their catalogs in order to reactivate sales and, incidentally, bring fresh material to Mobile. And Realme has signed up to this strategy with the new Realme 9. Let’s see what the most powerful of the renewed family hides.

Realme 9 Pro+ technical sheet

Realme 9 Pro+ Screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

Full HD+ at 2400 x 1080

1,000 nit brightness

90Hz refresh

360Hz touch refresh Processor MediaTek Dimension 920 5G at 2.5GHz

ARM Mali G68 MC4 GPU Versions 6/128GB

8/256GB

Expanded RAM: 2GB/3GB/5GB rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f/1.8 IMX766, 6P

Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 119º, 5P

Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4, 4 cm, 3P Frontal camera 16 megapixels Battery 4,500mAh

60W Super Dart fast charge System android 12

Realme UI 3.0 connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

NFC

usb type c Others Vapor chamber cooling

On-screen fingerprint reader

heart rate detection

headphone jack Dimensions and weight 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm

182 grams Price From 399.99 euros

Closer to the high end than ever

Until now Realme divided its catalog between the mid-range, with the different variants that hide behind the basic numbering (Realme 6, 7, 8…), and the high-end, which began its journey with the Realme GT. With the renewal of the numbered family, which is key to the brand, Realme has decided to bet on the top rung. There goes the Realme 9 Pro +.

The characteristics of the phone are elevated even though the SoC apparently falls a little below expectations: despite being an excellent processor, the Dimensity 920 it falls short for the price of the Realme 9 Pro+. This is accompanied by 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage.

The screen amounts to 6.4 inches with a Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 90 HzFull HD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and 360 Hz touch sampling. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is cut out by a hole in the upper left corner for the 16-megapixel front camera.

Speaking of cameras: the Realme 9 Pro+ equips a triple rear camera inside a rectangular module that is slightly reminiscent of the iPhone. The main chamber includes a sensor

Sony IMX766 50 megapixels and a stabilized lens (OIS) with f/1.8 aperture; the 8-megapixel secondary camera offers a wide-angle lens with a width of 119º and an f/2.2 aperture; Lastly, the Realme 9 Pro+ finishes off the photographic trio with a 2-megapixel macro camera and f/2.4 aperture.

As a finish to a fairly balanced hardware that has its pluses and minuses, Realme has decided to enhance the 9 Pro + with 60W fast charge for a 4,500mAh battery. In addition, the mobile offers NFC, WiFi 6, 5G, includes a headphone port and part updated to Android 12 with Realme UI 3 custom layer.

Realme 9 Pro+ price and availability

The new generation of phones has set foot in Spain: the Realme 9 Pro+ will be marketed shortly. At the following prices: