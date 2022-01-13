realme 9 Pro will also be Plus: render and technical features

9 Pro will be the heir to the successful realme 8 Pro, which debuted in March last year, and who knows that the winning combination of excellent performance and excellent price of the previous model will not be repeated even now.

REALME 9 PRO +

The first information of the possible variant 9 Pro + they are provided by OnLeaks in collaboration with Smartprix, starting from the schematic drawings showing the front, back and sides, as well as some indications on the technical characteristics. From here it is clear how the smartphone is equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a triple rear camera with Sony sensor “customized“.

REALME 9 PRO

Other news and different renders have always been shared by the same source, which in this case focuses on model 9 Pro (not Plus). The points in common between the two are many, starting from the perforated display in the upper left corner to house the camera, up to the rear “tile” module that includes three sensors and the LED flash.

But change the diagonal of the screen:

realme 9 Pro +: 6.43 “

realme 9 Pro: 6.59 “

The Pro should count on a 120Hz refresh rate and on the fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. The main suspect that we will find under the body is the Snapdragon 695 5G, flanked by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Below we schematically report the expected specifications, cameras included:

display: 6.59 “, 120Hz refresh rate

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

memory: 8 / 128GB

connectivity: 5G

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

cameras:

front: 16MP

rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

battery: 5.000mAh with 33W charging

For the debut, we are talking about February / March. We will know more in the coming days.