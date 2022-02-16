realme 9 Pro+, this is the camera of the new realme

Today is the great day of the launch of the realme 9 series, mobile phones that, with an excellent price, have been able to revolutionize the world of cameras in a mid-range device.

They have introduced the new 9 Pro series (realme 9 Pro+, realme 9 Pro and realme 9i), and I have been able to personally test the realme 9 Pro+ and its Sony IMX766 OIS camera sensor, a sensor that is usually found in high-end devices.

The series has a special design, with a back that changes color when the sun goes down, with a Dimensity™ 920 5G processor and a screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

On the other hand, the realme 9 Pro+ uses the realme UI 3.0 customization layer, which is based on Android 12.

The realme 9 Pro+ camera

The specifications of a mobile give us an idea of ​​what can be done with it, but until it is tested in hands, it is difficult to give specific details and analyze pros and cons. Something similar happens with the Sony IMX766 sensor of the 9 Pro+. One thing is to read about it, another thing is to try it on a daily basis. It is a 1/1.56-inch sensor, one of the largest on the market, and allows greater light capture, as you can see in the video that I leave you above. The main camera is 50MP, then it has a wide angle of 119 ° and a macro to zoom in up to 4cm.

It also has dual OIS & EIS stabilization, so we can walk without perceiving much vibration in the recorded video.

As far as the processor is concerned, it is a MediaTek® Dimensity™ 920 5G for the 9 Pro+, with a Benchmark performance of over 500,000 points. The 9 Pro has the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G (with up to 13GB of RAM)

The screen is perfect, Super AMOLED, and its rate reaches 90Hz. The in-display fingerprint sensor is also capable of detecting heart rate.

The difference between Pro+ and Pro is shown in this table:

The little brother of the series is under 200 euros in Europe, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, 90Hz screen, up to 11 GB of RAM, 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charge.

Prices and availability

The realme 9 Pro series will be on sale from February 23 at the usual points of sale (Amazon, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and AliExpress) in these colors, prices and configurations:

realme 9 Pro+: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black.

– 6GB + 128GB: 399.99 euros

– 8GB + 256GB: 439.99 euros

realme 9 Pro: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black.

– 6GB + 128GB: 329.99 euros

– 8GB + 128GB: 349.99 euros

realme 9i: Prism Blue, Prism black.

– 4GB + 64GB: 229.99 euros

– 4GB + 128GB: 249.99 euros

Also, from February 23 to 28, realme 9 Pro+, realme 9 Pro and realme 9i will have a special launch price:

realme 9 Pro+:

– 6GB + 128GB: 349.99 euros

– 8GB + 256GB: 399.99 euros

realme 9 Pro:

– 6GB + 128GB: 279.99 euros

– 8GB + 128GB: 319.99 euros

realme 9i:

– 4GB + 64GB: 199.99 euros

– 4GB + 128GB: 219.99 euros