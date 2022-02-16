Search here...
Realme 9 Pro: the mobile that changes color when the sun hits it and wants to shine when taking photos at night

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Today has been the day chosen to present the new members of the Realme 9 series. We already knew the Realme 9i and now the “professional” models are added, the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+.

The Realme 9 Pro sits at the midpoint, with Snapdragon 695 and the anticipated color changing design after taking a bath in the sun, with a great battery, triple camera specialized in night photography and without forgetting the minijack.

Realme 9 Pro data sheet

Realme 9 Pro

Screen

LCD 6.6″
FullHD+
120Hz
Touch response 240 Hz

Dimensions and weight

164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm
195g

Processor

Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM

6/8GB

Storage

128GB

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.05

Rear camera

64MP f/1.79
8 MP f/2.2 UGA
2MP f/2.4 macro

Battery

5,000mAh
Fast charge 33W

Operating system

android 12
Realme UI 3.0

connectivity

5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
jack
NFC
USB-C

Others

side fingerprint reader
color changing design

Price

From 329.99 euros

The mobile that wanted to be a chameleon

Normally, the Realme 9 Pro would have been the most powerful mobile in its series, if it weren’t for the fact that this year it has been accompanied by the 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro is very similar to this one, with some small changes that justify its cheaper price. To begin with, this time the screen is LCD.

We have a 6.6-inch diagonal panel, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate up to 120 Hz variable, which can go down to 30 Hz to save battery. The touch response speed is meanwhile up to 240 Hz in supported apps and games.

rm9pro

The front camera is perforated in one corner of the screen, with a 16-megapixel sensor, while behind there is a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and f/1.79 aperture. The other two sensors are an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 4-cm macro photography sensor with 2-megapixel resolution.

Realme highlights the performance of the Realme 9 Pro camera in the night photographylike the way super nightscape and some special filters, included for urban photography. Low-light capture optimization is also available when shooting movies.

Colors

The greatest curiosity of the Realme 9 Pro is found in its color changing design, available only in the terminal in blue. The back changes color after being exposed to the sun, and returns to its original color after a few minutes.

The terminal boasts of having a large battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and 33W fast charge, without forgetting the minijack and with the fingerprint reader on one of its sides. It launches with Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 pre-installed.

Versions and prices of the Realme 9 Pro

Colorsrealme9pro

The Realme 9 Pro goes on sale in the colors Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black (blue, green and black) and versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and AliExpress for a starting price of 329.99 euros:

  • Realme 9 Pro 6 + 128GB: €329.99

  • Realme 9 Pro 8 + 128GB: €349.99

More information | Realme

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

