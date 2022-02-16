Realme 9 Pro: the mobile that changes color when the sun hits it and wants to shine when taking photos at night

Today has been the day chosen to present the new members of the Realme 9 series. We already knew the Realme 9i and now the “professional” models are added, the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+.

The Realme 9 Pro sits at the midpoint, with Snapdragon 695 and the anticipated color changing design after taking a bath in the sun, with a great battery, triple camera specialized in night photography and without forgetting the minijack.

Realme 9 Pro data sheet

Realme 9 Pro Screen LCD 6.6″

FullHD+

120Hz

Touch response 240 Hz Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm

195g Processor Snapdragon 695 5G RAM 6/8GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 16MP f/2.05 Rear camera 64MP f/1.79

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5,000mAh

Fast charge 33W Operating system android 12

Realme UI 3.0 connectivity 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

jack

NFC

USB-C Others side fingerprint reader

color changing design Price From 329.99 euros

The mobile that wanted to be a chameleon

Normally, the Realme 9 Pro would have been the most powerful mobile in its series, if it weren’t for the fact that this year it has been accompanied by the 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro is very similar to this one, with some small changes that justify its cheaper price. To begin with, this time the screen is LCD.

We have a 6.6-inch diagonal panel, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate up to 120 Hz variable, which can go down to 30 Hz to save battery. The touch response speed is meanwhile up to 240 Hz in supported apps and games.

The front camera is perforated in one corner of the screen, with a 16-megapixel sensor, while behind there is a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor and f/1.79 aperture. The other two sensors are an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 4-cm macro photography sensor with 2-megapixel resolution.

Realme highlights the performance of the Realme 9 Pro camera in the night photographylike the way super nightscape and some special filters, included for urban photography. Low-light capture optimization is also available when shooting movies.

The greatest curiosity of the Realme 9 Pro is found in its color changing design, available only in the terminal in blue. The back changes color after being exposed to the sun, and returns to its original color after a few minutes.

The terminal boasts of having a large battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and 33W fast charge, without forgetting the minijack and with the fingerprint reader on one of its sides. It launches with Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 pre-installed.

Versions and prices of the Realme 9 Pro

The Realme 9 Pro goes on sale in the colors Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black (blue, green and black) and versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and AliExpress for a starting price of 329.99 euros:

Realme 9 Pro 6 + 128GB: €329.99

Realme 9 Pro 8 + 128GB: €349.99

More information | Realme