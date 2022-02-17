realme 9 Pro+, realme 9 Pro and realme 9i are now official: Features and prices

realme has globally presented the new 9 Pro series, made up of the new realme 9 Pro+, realme 9 Pro and realme 9i.

The 9 Pro series has the “chameleon” design whereby the back of the device changes color after exposure to sunlight.

Among the most outstanding novelties, realme 9 Pro+ will be the first mid-range smartphone to incorporate a Sony IMX766 OIS camera sensor typical of high-end devices, as well as the first to incorporate the new version of the realme UI 3.0 customization layer based on Android 12.

realme 9 Pro+

realme 9 Pro+ is one of the first to have a processor MediaTek Dimension 920 5G, providing the best performance in the segment with an AnTuTu score of over 500,000 points.

The device combines a Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hzwhich reproduces the brightest colors and offers a smooth experience, with an in-display fingerprint sensor that can also detect heart rate.

The aesthetics of the 9 Pro series have been the work of realme Design Studio with three color variants, bringing an innovative color change design to the smartphone industry.

In the sound section, the realme 9 Pro+ combines Dolby Atmos dual stereo technology, the X-axis touch engine and the 60W Super Dart charge (50% charge in 15 minutes) to offer the user a high-end experience. .

realme 9 Pro+ is equipped with Sony IMX766 sensor, a popular sensor in high-end smartphones. This 1/1.56″ sensor is one of the largest in its class and allows for more light gathering.

Another of the technologies present in the camera is the OIS & EIS dual stabilization. In this way, the camera lens can compensate for any unwanted movement, providing greater clarity and sharpness.

Finally, thanks to technology AI Noise Cancellation 3.0, the user will be able to capture clearer images in low light and much less digital noise.

realme 9 pro

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, with up to 13GB of RAM (extra virtual RAM) and the liquid cooling system, the realme 9 Pro offers good performance.

It also has the “chameleon” design and a triple 64MP camera with the exclusive Street Mode 2.0. The realme 9 Pro also comes with a Hi-Res certified 3.5mm headphone port and the latest version of the customization layer, realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

realme 9i

With the 9i, realme presents the first 6 nanometer processor under 200 euros in Europe, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680.

On the front, realme 9i features a 90hz screen, synonymous with high-end smartphones, and DRE (Dynamic RAM Expansion) technology, which is capable of converting internal storage into virtual storage, boosting the phone up to 11 GB of RAM.

It also has a huge 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charge.

Prices and availability

The realme 9 Pro series will be on sale from February 23 at the usual points of sale (Amazon, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and AliExpress) in these colors, prices and configurations:

realme 9 Pro+: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black.

– 6GB + 128GB: 399.99 euros

– 8GB + 256GB: 439.99 euros

realme 9 Pro: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black.

– 6GB + 128GB: 329.99 euros

– 8GB + 128GB: 349.99 euros

realme 9i: Prism Blue, Prism black.

– 4GB + 64GB: 229.99 euros

– 4GB + 128GB: 249.99 euros

Also, from February 23 to 28, realme 9 Pro+, realme 9 Pro and realme 9i will have a special introductory price:

realme 9 Pro+:

– 6GB + 128GB: 349.99 euros

– 8GB + 256GB: 399.99 euros

realme 9 Pro:

– 6GB + 128GB: 279.99 euros

– 8GB + 128GB: 319.99 euros

realme 9i:

– 4GB + 64GB: 199.99 euros

– 4GB + 128GB: 219.99 euros

New Pop-ups realme + MediaMarkt

realme will carry out two pop-up stores one day before the official sale in the MediaMarkt stores located in Plaza del Carmen, in Madrid, and in Fontanella street, in Barcelona, ​​so that users can participate in this celebration .

In addition to raffles and gifts, attendees who purchase the realme 9 Pro in its 8 GB + 128 GB configuration or a realme 9 Pro+ in either of the two available configurations will receive Buds Air 3 as a gift (headphones that have not yet been officially launched in the Spanish market).

Both devices will be available with an introductory offer for what they will cost 349.99 euros and 319.99 euros, respectively. The realme + MediaMarkt Pop Up stores will be active on February 22.