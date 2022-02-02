realme 9 pro ready to debut: smartphone or chameleon?

There “grace” coloring – Sunrise Blue which will be available for both the normal and the Plus version, is capable of go from blue to red in five seconds when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet light and then returns to blue again when protected from sunlight.

realme said there has been a lot of effort to achieve this chameleon effect, from the thickness of the layer changing color and shape to the length of the conversion times. To overcome all obstacles encountered during the development process over 200 attempts have been made including “the alteration of the molecular structure” to make the material change color and fade quickly.