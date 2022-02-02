realme 9 pro ready to debut: smartphone or chameleon?

realme has unveiled a preview of the design of the new 9 Pro series which will be officially announced on February 15th, confirming the rumors circulated in recent weeks. Light Shift is the name that realme has chosen for the “chameleonic” livery of its smartphones which, thanks to the photochromatism and ai OCA organic photochromic materials used, will allow the back cover to change color when illuminated by ultraviolet rays.
There “grace” coloring – Sunrise Blue which will be available for both the normal and the Plus version, is capable of go from blue to red in five seconds when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet light and then returns to blue again when protected from sunlight.
realme said there has been a lot of effort to achieve this chameleon effect, from the thickness of the layer changing color and shape to the length of the conversion times. To overcome all obstacles encountered during the development process over 200 attempts have been made including “the alteration of the molecular structure” to make the material change color and fade quickly.
realme was therefore able to accomplish a two-layer photochromic process adding an organic composite layer to the photochromic layer and glass, which not only ensures viscosity, but also increases the color rendering rate by 40%. All this was possible while still managing to maintain a thickness of 7.99 mm and a weight of 182 g, the lightest and thinnest of all the realms belonging to a numerical series.
- display: 6.59 “, 120Hz refresh rate
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
- memory: 8 / 128GB
- connectivity: 5G
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- cameras:
- front: 16MP
- rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
- battery: 5.000mAh with 33W charging
- display: Super AMOLED Full HD + from 6.43 “at 90 Hz
- chip: MediaTek Dimensity 920
- memories: up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space
- cameras:
- rear: 50 + 8 + 2 megapixels
- front: 16 megapixels
- unlock: fingerprint reader in display
- battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charging
- colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue
realme recently reported that its number series has reached altitude 40 million shipments in 2021, with a growth that in Italy was 610%. Europe will be the first market in which this new range will be released.
