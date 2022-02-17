Realme 9 Pro Plus is the chameleon you don’t expect | Review

We could also say that in order to make a difference, we invent everything, and I don’t think that in Realme they would be offended. Certainly intrigues the new 9 Pro Plus, capable of changing color under direct sunlight in its brand new “Sunrise” variant, a detail that could make the difference for some. Of course there is much more to say about this model, which embodies the guise of a medium range but brings with it all the experience of the Chinese house (and the Oppo group).

Attention to details, materials and cameras, with the main one inherited from the not too distant cousins ​​of the Oppo family (see the Reno 6 Pro), so much so that we are talking about the cheapest smartphone among those that integrate the popular Sony IMX766 image sensor. But will it be enough to make a difference? I’ll tell you about it after a few weeks of use in ours Realme 9 Pro Plus review.

Many of the best mobile devices are now made of glass, they count on a back cover in this material and different finishes depending on the model and the final cost, and many of the buyers end up using a rubber shell to protect them. Hours and hours of work on layers and layers, often thwarted by a cover that then covers almost everything (however protecting it properly).

Here, with the Realme 9 Pro Plus in this Sunrise variant it will seem even more of a mess to have to cover the back: net of subjective tastes, the glittery light blue turns into a pink / red in a few seconds when exposed to direct sunlight. An unprecedented effect created thanks to a photochromic layer, fun to amaze friends and relatives with a similar special effect but some doubts remain about the chosen colors. Aurora Green and Midnight Black are the “non-iridescent” alternatives, and from the renderings they seem even more interesting to me.

Another step forward was made for the front panel, a 6.43-inch Super Amoled with FHD + resolution and maximum refresh rate at 90Hz, same diagonal as last year (Realme 8 Pro) and maximum brightness high but not very high. Good oleophobic treatment and flat edges, I find it definitely in focus given the positioning.

Biometric reader for fingerprint recognition located at the bottom, under the panel, which I found rather quick in the response. However, this is not what I want to talk about: under the category “Realme Lab”, in fact, it is heart rate measurement which uses this sensor for detection. I tried it several times and compared it with the results of my smartwatch, almost always finding different values. The idea is not bad, however, it is necessary to work on precision because it is too inaccurate.

MEDIATEK HEART, ENOUGH HORSES

Realme distinguished the 9 Pro from the 9 Pro Plus with two different hardware platforms: Snapdragon 695 for one and MediaTek Dimensity 920 for the other. In any case, we are talking about SoC up to the task when it comes to mid-range, with support for 5G networks and GPUs capable of supporting even the most demanding titles.

There are obviously some compromises with respect to the flagships, it seems obvious, but the gap has now narrowed a lot and thanks to some findings the gap seems increasingly narrow. I am thinking of the 90Hz refresh rate for the Super Amoled display, or the 50MP main camera that last year we even found on the top of the range Oppo Find X3 Pro. All elements well integrated and tested, but with some limitations: for example in the videos , which cannot be recorded in 4K beyond 30fps. A known limitation of the hardware platform.

The two Cortex-A78 at 2.5Ghz and the 6 Cortex-A55 cores at 2.4GHz work just fine and are able to provide the necessary horses to run the very latest Realme UI 3.0, an interface that remembers in all respects the ColorOS12 and is obviously based on Android 12. I must say that the user experience is truly comparable to that of a higher-end smartphone, and even an expert eye would struggle to distinguish any differences from the most famous SoCs.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.43 “Super AMOLED Full HD +, maximum adaptive refresh rate 90 Hz

6.43 “Super AMOLED Full HD +, maximum adaptive refresh rate 90 Hz SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 920 at 2.5 GHz + Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

MediaTek Dimensity 920 at 2.5 GHz + Mali-G68 MC4 GPU Memory: up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage Cameras: rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 with OIS and EIS (1 / 1.56 inch) + 8 MP ultrawide (119 °) + 2 MP front: 16 MP

Unlocking: fingerprint reader in display

fingerprint reader in display Battery: 4,500 mAh with SuperDart fast charging at 60 W

4,500 mAh with SuperDart fast charging at 60 W Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue

Double nano SIM slot and excellent reception, we are now at very high levels with almost all modern smartphones. The connectivity in general is quite complete and includes (obviously) NFC chips, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6. Playing was a pleasure on this panel and the Mali-G68 that does not hold back even in front of the most demanding titles, we know that the Mobile hardware manufacturers have gone too far for software houses and for those who focus on the medium range it is nothing but an advantage.

Two speakers for this 9 Pro Plus that manages to give off a full-bodied sound without breaking down too much, even at the maximum; in addition to the main one at the bottom, to the right of the USB-C, a second speaker has been incorporated at the top, coinciding with the ear capsule. Then there is the 3.5 mm audio jack that is always a pleasure to review, a now rare but appreciated element. The slot for the two SIMs is located on the left side at the top, the reception seemed more than good in all contexts.

The integration of the new vibration motor (X-axis Tactile Engine) which makes everything much more precise and localized. Realme calls this “O-Haptics” feeling and through the dedicated section there are numerous customizations that can activate or deactivate this function, limiting its effect for those who do not want it.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

Realme obviously does not give up the good path already traced in these few years of activity and confirms its SuperDart technology for fast charging, therefore adapter in 60W pack and ability to charge it from 0 to 100% in about half an hour. We could say that it is now what is expected even in this segment of the market, the most aggressive Chinese producers are aligning themselves with such speeds and now the best ones are pushing further forward.

We can also say that they were right about the more conservative ones that in recent years praised the slowest and “safe” recharges, the adoption of the double cell has amply demonstrated that cutting times is possible and no one really suffers. Below the body we find the two classic 2,250mAh batteries each for a total of 4,500mAhenough to arrive in the evening without having to suffer.

PHOTO AND VIDEO

Although I change the hardware base supporting the main camera, and presumably also the small optics, I was pleasantly happy to find even on a cheaper model the 50MP IMX766 image sensor that we know well. The feeling is of a first-class camera and a precise focus, which I did not expect: many details (even when shooting automatically) and few smears even at night, where the large sensor makes the difference compared to the direct competition.

On the other hand it disfigures the other two cameras, mind you, with the 8MP wide-angle that demonstrates all its limits despite being able to frame a field of 119 °. It just doesn’t keep up, which means pixels blurring at minimum zoom, very different white balance than seen on the main, and cooler temperature. In short, you don’t get the feeling of continuity like on the top of the range, where the different cameras are more level with each other; here there is an abyss between the main one and the other two.

View in Full Screen

16MP front camera that performs well even in difficult conditions such as backlight, HDR is well balanced and videos can be shot at full FHD resolution.

Good videos if always made with the main one, but we must limit ourselves to 4K at 30fps and the stabilization (optical and electronic) does not work as excellent as one would expect. Perhaps it is useless to add that the wide-angle lens shows all its limits also on this front, with quality that drops to 1080p at 30fps and from there it does not come off.

CONCLUSIONS AND PRICES

Certainly Realme has not skimped on this 9 Pro Plus and the result of the work done translates into a concrete and updated smartphone, thanks to its excellent main camera, fast charging and well-refined software after the latest updates. However, it remains a medium range and its limits are inevitably found on the multimedia sector – with a too cheap wide-angle camera – and in the lines that, frontally, are similar to a multitude of other models.

The positioning is consistent with what is offered, with the basic version from 6 / 128GB for sale at € 399 and the top version with 8 / 256GB which rises to € 439. In any case it is worth remembering that there is the possibility to expand the RAM virtually and thus add up to an additional 5GB, which is why I suggest the more expensive variant only to those who really need more storage memory.

The path taken by the Chinese company is the right one and it does not matter if some of the solutions come from Oppo’s cousins, the important thing is the more accessible final price and a package that still convinces, without too many compromises. I would recommend it.

PROS AND CONS

MAIN CAMERA PERFORMANCE FAST CHARGING IRIDESCENT COLOR (SUNRISE) UPDATED SOFTWARE

WIDE ANGLE CAMERA 4K VIDEO ONLY WITH THE MAIN LITTLE ACCURATE HEART RATE MEASUREMENT

VOTE 7.5

