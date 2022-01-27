realme 9 Pro officially confirmed for Europe: 5G and Dimensity 920 on the Pro Plus

realme 9 Pro And 9 Pro Plus exist. There was no need for further confirmation on this aspect, given that the advances that emerged in the last few days were so detailed as to remove any doubt. We have also already seen different renderings of the two smartphones, which allow us to appreciate the aesthetic characteristics and the different colors with which they will be offered on the market.

The brand intends to continue the strong growth trend that is distinguishing it internationally – + 831% in sales of 5G smartphones during the third quarter of 2021, a real record – and focuses decisively on realme 9 Pro and its 9 Pro Plus variant. The latter will also mark the European debut of MediaTek Dimensity 920 5Gprocessor that the Taiwanese company officially announced last summer, designed specifically for “balance performance, power and cost“. Both smartphones will be equipped with support for the latest generation networks, in accordance with the” All in 5G “corporate strategy. REALME 9 PRO – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET Read: HTC presents the VR VIVE Flow glasses, independent and very light display: 6.59 “, 120Hz refresh rate

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

memory: 8 / 128GB

connectivity: 5G

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

cameras: front: 16MP rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

battery: 5.000mAh with 33W charging REALME 9 PRO PLUS – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET display: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + at 90 Hz

chip: MediaTek Dimensity 920

memories: up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space

cameras: rear: 50 + 8 + 2 megapixels front: 16 megapixels

unlock: fingerprint reader in display

battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charging

colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue THE DATA ON THE REALME SERIES realme reports that its numerical series has reached altitude 40 million shipments in 2021with a growth that in our country was even 610%. And, as reported at the beginning, the year-on-year growth in sales of smartphones equipped with 5G technology was also exceptional: + 831% compared to the + 121% recorded on average on a global scale (Counterpoint data).