Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus official: the best of the mid-range

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus are official: they are the top exponents of the Chinese company’s mid-range, and represent a clear step forward compared to the model they replace, the Realme 8 Pro. They are also quite peculiar because there are quite marked differences between the two devices, and not always in favor of the Plus modelas one would think.

For instance: the 9 Pro Plus has a smaller display than the Pro (6.43 “versus 6.6”), which however is satisfied with an LCD display (AMOLED on the Pro Plus), but goes back with the refresh at 120 Hz (90 Hz on the Pro Plus), but has to give up the scanner of fingerprints under the display. The Pro Plus’s battery is smaller (4,500 mAh vs 5,000), but recharges faster (60 W vs 33). One field in which the Pro Plus is the clear winner is the photographic one: the main sensor is the same seen on much more prestigious models, such as the OPPO Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The two models are perfectly “even” in the finishes: the same three are found on both models. The Sunrise Blue stands out in particular which, thanks to a layer of sun-sensitive paint, it radically changes color – from blue to red – in just a few seconds when exposed to direct sunlight. An idea that we have already seen in recent months in the smartphones produced by the giant BBK Electronic, or in the Vivo V23 Pro. Below are the complete technical specifications of both devices.

REALME 9 PRO PLUS

SoC : MediaTek Dimensity 920

: MediaTek Dimensity 920 display : 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz

: 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz memories : 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 256 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB

: 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 256 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB cameras main rear : 50 MP f / 1.8, Sony IMX766 sensor ultra-wide angle rear : 8 MP f / 2.2 rear macro : 2 MP f / 2.4 front : 16 MP

connectivity : 5G, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 5G, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 inputs : USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack fingerprint reader : integrated in the display

: integrated in the display battery : 4,500mAh, 60W SuperDart Fast Charging

: 4,500mAh, 60W SuperDart Fast Charging interface : Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 colors: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, Midnight Black

REALME 9 PRO

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 display : 6.6-inch Full HD + LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz

: 6.6-inch Full HD + LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz memories : 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB

: 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB cameras main rear : 64 MP ultra-wide angle rear : 8 MP f / 2.2 rear macro : 2 MP f / 2.4 front : 16 MP

connectivity : 5G, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 5G, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 inputs : USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack fingerprint reader : lateral

: lateral battery : 5,000mAh, 33W Dart Fast Charging

: 5,000mAh, 33W Dart Fast Charging interface : Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 colors: Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, Midnight Black

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

For the moment we do not have precise information for the Italian market, but they should arrive shortly. In the meantime we mention the Indian ones: