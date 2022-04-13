Realme 9 4G: many megapixels, AMOLED screen and a gold color that attracts a lot of attention

The Realme 9 family is complete now that the company has just announced the new Realme 9 4G with Snapdragon 680. Until now we had already been introduced to the Realme 9 5G, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, as well as the special edition Realme 9 5G Speed ​​Edition.

The Realme 9 4G is a bit of a mix of all of them: it has a similar design to the Realme 9 Pro -in a very striking gold finish– but with similar, but not identical, specifications to the Realme 9i. Let’s see what awaits us in this new 4G mid-range mobile.

Realme 9 4G data sheet

Realme 9 4G Screen AMOLED 6.4″

FullHD+

90Hz

360Hz touch response Dimensions and weight 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm

178g Processor Snapdragon 680 RAM 6 / 8GB Storage 128GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Frontal camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear camera 108MP f/1.75

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5,000mAh

Fast charge 33W Operating system Realme UI 3.0

android 12 connectivity LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

jack Others Fingerprint reader on the screen

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Price From 217 euros to change

the golden mobile

Good time for those who are tired of cell phones that all look the same. Although the front of the Realme 9 4G could go through any other recent terminal with a perforated screen, the back does not go unnoticed in gold color, with a wavy effect inspired by nothing less than the desert. The mobile is also available in white (with a wavy effect as well) and in matt black.

From a specs standpoint, the Realme 9 4G makes up for not having the latest in connectivity with other features that improve over other models in the series. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 680 launching with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

lots of megapixels

In exchange for not having 5G, the Realme 9 4G mounts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 6.4 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution. The screen raises the refresh rate to 90 Hz and the touch response is up to 360 Hz. The 16-megapixel front camera is perforated in one corner, and the fingerprint reader is located under the screen.

With a thin profile (7.99 millimeters), the cameras stand out from the back of the Realme 9 4G, three in total. The main lens is well loaded with megapixels: 108MP resolution and accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

The offer of the Realme 9 4G is completed with a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity with support for fast charging of 33W and the headphone jack is still present. The terminal launches with Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Versions and prices of the Realme 9 4G

The Realme 9 4G has been announced first in India, where it will be available for purchase on April 12. It is available in three colors: black, gold and white and two combinations of storage and RAM:

Realme 9 4G 6+128GB : 17,999 rupees, about 217 euros to change.

Realme 9 4G 8+128GB: 18,999 rupees, about 230 euros to change.

More information | Realme