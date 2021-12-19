Realme 8 Pro, Android 12 in sight: opens early access for the beta

Realme 8 Pro it is a smartphone that, as we explained to you in March in our review, impressed us positively for its general balance and that extra inspiration in the photographic sector compared to the average of its price range (less than 300 euros).
And now Realme is making the device even more interesting since work has begun to bring it to Android 12. In fact, it opens its doors in India early access to the Realme UI 3.0 Beta based on the latest version of the green robot.
This is a first step, of course: right now the test is limited to only one region, and the software is in an embryonic stage. But the sooner you start, the better: it will be interesting to understand then how long it will actually take to see the first beta globally, and finally how long it will take to reach the stable version. If there is one aspect that is becoming more and more decisive, when you look at certain best-buys like Realme 8 Pro for example, it is understanding the depth, timing and continuity of the software support that are able to guarantee the various producers.
Realme 8 Pro is available online at 279 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 13 best models.