Realme 8 Pro, Android 12 in sight: opens early access for the beta

Realme 8 Pro it is a smartphone that, as we explained to you in March in our review, impressed us positively for its general balance and that extra inspiration in the photographic sector compared to the average of its price range (less than 300 euros).

And now Realme is making the device even more interesting since work has begun to bring it to Android 12. In fact, it opens its doors in India early access to the Realme UI 3.0 Beta based on the latest version of the green robot.

Indian users who want to join the program will have to do it directly from the screen of Software update on your smartphone (from here you will then need to select Settings, Early access and finally Apply now). At that point it will be necessary to wait for your request to be accepted and then start the update, a procedure that to begin with must meet two requirements, namely the presence on the smartphone of a software updated to build RMX3081_11.C.09 and at least 10 GB of space free storage, plus 60% remaining battery.

This is a first step, of course: right now the test is limited to only one region, and the software is in an embryonic stage. But the sooner you start, the better: it will be interesting to understand then how long it will actually take to see the first beta globally, and finally how long it will take to reach the stable version. If there is one aspect that is becoming more and more decisive, when you look at certain best-buys like Realme 8 Pro for example, it is understanding the depth, timing and continuity of the software support that are able to guarantee the various producers.