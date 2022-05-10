Realme 8, here we are: the update to Android 12 arrives and is already available in Italy

Compared to the indications provided in January, when it unveiled the roadmap of the updates to Android 12 scheduled for 2022, there is a bit of a delay. Initially it was expected that Realme 8 4G would update to the latest iteration of the green robot already in March, but as we know things then went differently.

Not bad, because finally the time has come: Realme 8 4G in fact is currently receiving the major update to Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 with the distribution of the RMX3085_11_C.07 firmware version. The update is already available for download also on the Italian market: then take a look at your smartphone to see if it is already possible to download and install it.

The package is one of the important ones, for changes and news and consequently also for weight, which is 4.18 GB: together with Android 12, moreover, there are also security patches updated in April.

The restyling and the new features of Realme UI 3.0 stand out, with a changed graphic interface, renewed animations, changes for the camera: to discover the news in detail, we recommend that you take a look at our dedicated article. Or the complete changelog that we report below.

REALME UI 3.0 CHANGELOG

New design The brand new design, which emphasizes the sense of space, offers a simple, clean and comfortable visual and interactive experience.

Redraw icons using new tools to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to icons.

Optimize Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the bulk concept to make animations more realistic and optimizes more than 300 animations to provide a more natural user experience. Comfort and efficiency Adds “Background Streaming”: Apps in Background Streaming mode continue to play a video’s audio when you exit the app or lock your phone.

The FlexDrop function has been renamed Adaptable Windows and optimized: it optimizes the method of changing the size of floating windows.

You can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app into a floating window. Performance It adds Quick Launch, a feature that detects apps you use frequently and loads them early to allow you to open them faster.

Adds a graph to show battery usage.

Improve the responsiveness of turning Wi-Fi, Bluetooth on or off. Games In team fight scenes, the games run more smoothly and with a stable frame rate.

It reduces the average CPU load and reduces battery usage. Camera Now you can decide which camera modes to display in the menu bar and in what order.

You can now drag the zoom slider to smoothly zoom in or out when shooting a video using the rear camera. System Optimize auto brightness algorithm to match screen brightness to multiple scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience. Accessibility Optimize Accessibility: – Adds visual elements to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility features. – Optimize the categorization of functions by grouping them in sight, hearing, interactive and general actions. – TalkBack supports multiple system apps including Photos, Phone, Email and Calendar.

Realme 8 is available online from Unieuro a 189 euros.

Realme 8 is available onto 154 euros. (updated February 28, 2022, 09:17 am)