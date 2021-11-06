Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick: Realme’s Chromecast arrives with support for 4K at 60 FPS and HDR10 +

Realme is keen to get into every possible product segment and today has gone one step further with the launch of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick. Its name leaves no room for doubt: it is a dongle to turn any TV into a Smart TV whose operating system is Google TV.

The device has been launched in India and, for now, there is no news about its possible arrival in Spain. We will update if it does. In India its price is 3,999 rupees, which is about 38 euros. Once the presentations are made, let’s get to know him better.

Google TV courtesy of Realme

Like many such devices, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is a dongle similar to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. It is long, relatively thin and on the front it has an HDMI 2.1. According to Realme, it is small enough to hide behind the TV and not be seen with the naked eye.

Inside the device we find an undetermined processor, but we know that it is from quad core Cortex-A35. It is accompanied by 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage for storing applications, and a dual-core GPU.

The operating system, as we said, is Google TV, so you can access all the Android TV ecosystem apps. Among them are Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney + and company. The entertainment offer is wide on Google TV and the Realme device will be able to access it without problem.

In the same way, has Google Chromecast built in, so content can be broadcast from the mobile or tablet directly to the TV. Obviously, it also has Google Assistant as a voice assistant, so we can request information, control home automation, set reminders, etc.

In terms of image quality, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is capable of Play 4K content at 60 frames per second, it supports HDR10 + and its port is HDMI 2.1. The wireless connection is in the hands of WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Finally, it should be noted that the stick has a Bluetooth remote included similar to the Apple TV. In addition to the classic power buttons, the volume control wheel and the home button, it also has shortcuts to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Music, as well as a button dedicated to Google Assistant. The mic, of course, is on this remote.

Versions and price of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

As we indicated previously, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick has been launched in India and, at the moment, we do not know if it will arrive in Spain. The price in India is Rs 3,999, which is about 38 euros to change.