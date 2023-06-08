realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus start to be launched in global version

- Advertisement -

A little less than a month after the announcement in China, the realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro Plus phones began to be made available in a global version. India is the first market outside the host country to receive the smartphones – it is worth remembering that the most sophisticated one is confirmed for Europe in July. The two models will be available in the colors Astral Black, Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green. In the case of the last two, beige and green, the equipment is finished in vegan leather.

different settings

- Advertisement -

The devices will reach the Indian market in different memory options than in Chinese territory. In the case of the Pro Plus, there will be configurations of 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Pro version will have a third variant, equipped with 8/128 GB. The distinctions in relation to China is that, in local retail, the most sophisticated edition will have an internal space of up to 1 TB, while the Pro model will start at 256 GB and will have an alternative of 512 GB. One of the best tricks to search on Google improves with this update

In the comparison between themselves, the differences between both cell phones are in areas such as camera and battery. The realme 11 Pro Plus comes equipped with a 200 MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie lens. Wired charging on this one supports up to 100W. In turn, the realme 11 Pro dispenses with ultrawide and comes with the same macro unit at the rear, but its main sensor is 100 MP. The charging power is limited to 67W. - Advertisement - The other specifications remain the same, such as the presence of the Dimensity 7050 platform, the 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen – with a 120 Hz refresh rate – and Realme UI 4, based on Android 13. biometric under-screen and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Technical specifications

realme 11 pro plus 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 Platform

8 or 12 GB of RAM memory

256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras:

Main lens with 200 MP sensor

Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor

Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 battery with 100W fast charging

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

realme 11 pro 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 Platform

8 or 12 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras:

Main lens with 100 MP sensor

Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 battery with 67W fast charging

Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Prices and availability

The realme 11 Pro Plus will start selling in India from June 15th, while the realme 11 Pro will go on sale the day after its more expensive “brother”. See suggested prices. - Advertisement - realme 11 Pro Plus with 8/256 GB: from INR 27,999

realme 11 Pro Plus with 12/256 GB: from INR 29,999

realme 11 Pro with 8/128 GB: from INR 23,999

realme 11 Pro with 8/256GB: from INR 24,999

realme 11 Pro with 12/256 GB: from INR 29,999 So, what did you think of the global availability of the new family of smartphones from realme? Tell us!