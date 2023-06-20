Realme 11 Pro 5G, the best screen for this price

- Advertisement -

Alongside the impressive Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, we have also seen the launch of the Realme 11 Pro 5Ga powerful blend of design, performance and functionality.

a quick glance

Unmatched Display

- Advertisement -

One of the most prominent features of the Realme 11 Pro 5G It is its spectacular curved screen. This smartphone offers a high-end visual experience, thanks to its 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the image is updated 120 times per second, which provides a sensation of fluidity and speed far superior to conventional screens.

In addition, to prevent annoying flickering in low light conditions, the Realme 11 Pro 5G implements ultra-high frequency oscillation technology. What does this mean? That the brightness of the screen is adjusted more finely and quickly, avoiding flickering that could cause eye fatigue.

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro 5G features an extremely thin display bezel, which maximizes the display area. In addition, an advanced algorithm prevents accidental touches, allowing the use of the smartphone to be much more fluid.

Superior Performance

When it comes to performance, the Realme 11 Pro 5G does not lag behind. This smartphone uses the powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset, which together with up to 12GB of RAM ensures smooth operation even in the most demanding tasks. This, combined with the connection speed offered by 5G, makes the Realme 11 Pro 5G a true workhorse.

- Advertisement -

Long-lasting Battery and Fast Charging

Battery life is one of the most important factors when choosing a smartphone. With a 5000mAh battery, the Realme 11 Pro 5G ensures a full day of use. But that’s not all, it also has 65W SuperDart fast charging technology, which allows the smartphone to be 100% charged in just 35 minutes.

High Quality Cameras

In the camera section, the Realme 11 Pro 5G It has four rear sensors, with a 100MP main sensor. This setting allows you to capture high-quality images in various lighting conditions.

Sleek and Rugged Design

The design of the Realme 11 Pro 5G it is elegant and robust. With certified resistance to water and dust, this smartphone is ready to face any situation.

- Advertisement -

The Dimensity 7050 5G

The performance of a smartphone is one of the most important aspects to consider and the Realme 11 Pro 5G is not an exception. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, this device is designed to provide a smooth and fast user experience. This 8-core 64-bit architecture, with 2 2.6GHz ARM® Cortex-A78 cores and 6 2.0GHz ARM® Cortex-A55 cores, is optimized to ensure smooth performance even in the most demanding tasks, such as high-speed gaming. graphic quality.

The Dimensity 7050 uses TSMC’s advanced 6nm manufacturing process, which ensures high performance with ultra-low power consumption. This translates into greater energy efficiency, allowing users to enjoy their device for longer between charges.

In addition, the Realme 11 Pro 5G has been evaluated by TÜV SÜD, obtaining an A rating for system fluidity over a period of 48 months. This means that whether you’re using your phone for the first time or you’ve been using it for 4 years, the experience will be just as smooth.

Finally, thanks to the Dash memory engine, the Realme 11 Pro 5G can efficiently manage applications open in the background. This engine uses four main technologies, such as intelligent preloading and asynchronous memory management, which ensure fast application switching and startup. This not only allows for quick switching between multiple apps without crashes, but also allows worry-free switching between apps during games.

Its 100MP camera

He Realme 11 Pro 5G It comes equipped with an impressive 100MP camera, which can produce clear and detailed images. This camera supports a 100MP mode, which means that every pixel is involved in the formation of the image to deliver photos of maximum clarity. In addition, it has hardware-level optical image stabilization (OIS), which allows you to take steadier and sharper images.

This camera also benefits from HyperShot 2.0 Image Architecture. With four main image engines: the QuickShot Acceleration Engine, the Image Engine, the Anti-Shake Engine, and the Color Boost Engine, this architecture optimizes the image processing process, delivering a revolutionary experience in terms of image speed, quality image, stabilization and color.

Zoom without quality loss

This device also features an impressive 2x lossless zoom. Unlike traditional digital zoom, which can result in loss of image quality, Realme 11 Pro 5G’s In-sensor Zoom technology uses 12 million pixels in the center of a 100 million-pixel sensor to take photos. full resolution without digital zoom.

Also, the Realme 11 Pro 5G features the industry’s first Auto-zoom Technology, which integrates a subject detection model and an automatic crop model. This technology allows to carry out an aesthetic composition of more than 10,000 photos, offering millions of matching images for data training.

Creative camera features

The Realme 11 Pro 5G boasts a number of creative camera features. Among these is Super NightScape Mode, which uses an ultra-sensory ProLight night algorithm to process raw image data in the RAW domain, allowing more detail to be preserved and significantly optimizing high light suppression.

In addition, the device features the world’s first Street Photography Mode 4.0. Powered by the DIS Capture Engine, this mode enables high-speed focusing during shaking or moving object capture, helping you capture “Collective Moments” with ease.

Finally, the device has other features such as Super Group Portrait Mode, which uses the ultra-high resolution of the 100MP main camera and a facial optimization algorithm developed by Realme to ensure that each face in a group photo is clear and detailed. . It also has One Take mode, which allows you to generate multiple “best composition” photos from different perspectives in one go, and the AI ​​Video Tracking function, which locks on the main subject and follows the shot through the algorithm, simulating the change view of mechanical camera rotation.

5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging

He Realme 11 Pro 5G It features a 5000mAh high-capacity battery, powerful enough to support long-term use. Whether you need to make calls for nearly 30 hours, standby for 18 days, chat on WeChat for more than 23 hours, listen to music for nearly 38 hours, watch videos for more than 18 hours, or play games for more than 8 hours, this battery can handle it.

But a big battery wouldn’t be much use without fast charging, and this is where the 67W SUPERVOOC technology comes into play. This technology uses an innovative 2:1 dual charge pump solution, with a conversion efficiency of up to 98%. Thus, you can fully charge your device in just 47 minutes, or reach 50% charge in just over 18 minutes.

In addition to its speed, SUPERVOOC technology also offers security with 38 levels of protection. This includes protections such as adapter overload protection, SuperDart charging condition identification protection, interface overload protection, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, and battery fuse protection technologies. If any abnormality is detected, the multiple safety monitoring circuits can directly cut off the power.

An intelligent VFC and VCVT tuning algorithm has also been applied, which not only improves charging speed, but also significantly optimizes charging performance and reduces unnecessary losses caused by charging.

Immersive sound and quick unlock

He Realme 11 Pro 5G It doesn’t stop at its impressive camera capabilities and battery performance. It also prides itself on its flagship configuration with Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers and Hi Res two-factor authentication that provide excellent sound effect whether you are watching movies or listening to music.

The user experience is also improved with the incorporation of the fingerprint scanner on the screen. This system not only improves unlocking speed, but also has better environment adaptability, allowing you to access your device quickly in a variety of circumstances.

In addition, Realme 11 Pro 5G’s Array 2.0 antenna array technology improves signal strength and reduces latency. This is achieved through e-game smart network, wireless 2.0 coexistence acceleration technology, free switching antenna technology, and DAT smart antenna technology. With all of these advanced technologies in place, you can expect a smooth and seamless wireless experience.

Price

The realme 11 Pro will have an official price: 399 euros, with an offer price of 359 euros (from June 20 to 30)